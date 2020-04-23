BLACKSBURG — The Interfaith Food Pantry on Thursday received the largest donation in its three-decade history.
A tractor-trailer pulled in at midday with a gift from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – 35,566 pounds of non-perishable food, driven across the country from the church’s Utah headquarters.
A small group of volunteers — and reporters — waited in the rain. They had a forklift to more easily unload the pallets of food.
“This is by far the biggest” donation ever received by the pantry, Executive Director Vern Simpson said Wednesday, describing himself as “overwhelmed” by the contribution.
There is so much food coming that the Interfaith Pantry plans to divide it with two other area organizations that provide food to residents in need: City of Refuge and Beans and Rice, both of which operate in Pulaski County.
Launched in 1987, Interfaith Pantry is a program of New River Community Action and a joint ministry of over 25 Blacksburg churches. It provides sustenance each month to recipients who are screened for need, feeding an average of 250 families from Blacksburg and the McCoy area of Montgomery County, or a total of more than 600 people, Simpson said.
That abruptly became more difficult last month as COVID-19 worries caused grocery shelves to empty. The pantry could not buy the items with which it usually supplements the many local donations that support it.
“That just dried up instantly. The grocery stores just couldn’t fill our orders,” Simpson said.
But help already was on the way, summoned by Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints representative Jackie Grosebeck.
Grosebeck, who lives in Dublin, is a missionary to a territory that takes in a wide area of Western and Southwest Virginia, as well as a large section of West Virginia. Before moving to Pulaski County, she and her husband were long-time residents of Blacksburg and volunteered at the Interfaith Pantry, she said.
In early March, Grosebeck got word that Bishops’ Central Storehouse, a church facility in Salt Lake City that sends food and emergency supplies to disaster sites around the country, was overstocked. Church leaders were looking for worthy recipients. Grosebeck said she quickly nominated Interfaith Pantry.
Already, a dozen trucks from the central storehouse have delivered food to organizations in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., Grosebeck said Wednesday. The truck coming to Blacksburg is part of a new wave of 15 trucks from the central storehouse heading to the Mid-Atlantic, she said.
Grosebeck described the gifts in terms of religious duty, saying the church is “really trying to live that Second Great Commandment of loving thy neighbor.”
The food on the truck should include beef stew, chili, tomato sauce, green and black beans, applesauce, flour, sugar, canola oil, pasta and more. Much of the food is prepared and packaged by volunteers in church-operated canneries, Grosebeck said.
Simpson said the size of the donation staggered him when he learned of it.
The pantry’s largest donation each year is usually 8,000 or 9,000 pounds of food brought in by the Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. But that event was postponed indefinitely this year due to the pandemic, which has affected the pantry on many levels.
The usual group of 200 or so volunteers that operate Interfaith Pantry has been cut to about 25, mostly drawn from the Virginia Tech women’s golf team – a connection forged by the daughter of one of the pantry’s organizers, Simpson said.
The pantry’s hours have been reduced and families who receive food no longer come inside to pick it out. Instead, they stay in vehicles and pantry workers bring bags of food to them.
Simpson said that Interfaith Pantry so far has not seen increased requests for food. He plans to send some of the new donation on to help smaller pantry operations in Giles and Floyd counties.
Still, Interfaith Pantry usually gives out about two tons of food each week, Simpson said – “so you can go through food really fast.”
