A Tuesday field trip to see the No. 1-ranked Pulaski Yankees baseball team play got a little heated for more than 20 area middle schoolers, but none suffered serious side effects, a hospital spokeswoman said Friday.
The Yankees welcomed about 1,800 sixth- and seventh-graders from area schools, including Radford and the counties of Pulaski, Giles and Montgomery to watch the team take on the Johnson City Cardinals at Motor Mile Field.
It was the first school field trip day the Yankees have held, General Manager Betsy Haugh has said.
But as the heat index climbed to 93 degrees, some of the children showed signs of distress. Calfee Park staff provided free water and ice packs to help students cool down.
Some were evaluated and treated by rescue squad staff, and nearly two dozen were taken to the hospital as an extra precaution, Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Keith Siers has said.
Sixteen of the children were Pulaski County students, according to Siers.
In all, 25 children were taken to LewisGale Hospital Pulaski for heat exposure, hospital spokeswoman Linda Scarborough said.
Twenty-three of them were brought from the park by ambulance to the emergency department, according Scarborough, but a “few more were brought in by their parents.”
All were treated and released in less than two hours, Scarborough wrote in an email. No one was admitted to the hospital.