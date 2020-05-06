President Donald Trump has vetoed legislation introduced by Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine to limit the chief executive's ability to wage war against Iran.
Kaine, a Democrat, introduced the measure in the wake of escalated tensions with Iran. Trump ordered a strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January, nearly bringing the two countries to war.
"This was a very insulting resolution, introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party," Trump wrote in explaining his veto on Wednesday. "The few Republicans who voted for it played right into their hands."
Kaine has been a key player in a growing interest for Congress to retake its authority on decisions to use military force, something that has shifted over time more to the executive branch.
“Last year, in President Trump’s State of the Union remarks, he said: ‘Great nations do not fight endless wars.’ But instead of following through on his word, President Trump vetoed legislation that would help avoid unnecessary war in the Middle East," Kaine said in a statement. "I urge my colleagues to join me in voting to override his veto. Unless there’s a carefully reached consensus in Congress that war is necessary, we should not be sending our troops into harm’s way.”
It's unlikely Congress will be able to override the veto, which requires a two-thirds vote. In the Republican-controlled Senate, the resolution passed 55-45. The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed it 227-186.
