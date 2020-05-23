U.S. 460 closed in Giles County

Damage from a mudslide has closed U.S. 460 in Giles County.

 VDOT photo

The Virginia Department of Transportation said Saturday a mudslide has forced the closing of all lanes of U.S. 460 near Narrows in Giles County.

The mudslide, about five miles east of the West Virginia border, caused a portion of the roadway to collapse and it damaged a retaining wall.

Drivers traveling toward West Virginia from Roanoke and Blacksburg will need to take Interstate 81 to Wytheville and detour onto Interstate 77 northbound.

The slide is about a mile west of Narrows and affects U.S. 460 traffic between Virginia 61 and State Line Road.

VDOT said in a news release that the closure is expected to last weeks, and it is not known when the highway will reopen.

