The Virginia Department of Transportation said Saturday a mudslide has forced the closing of all lanes of U.S. 460 near Narrows in Giles County.
The mudslide, about five miles east of the West Virginia border, caused a portion of the roadway to collapse and it damaged a retaining wall.
Drivers traveling toward West Virginia from Roanoke and Blacksburg will need to take Interstate 81 to Wytheville and detour onto Interstate 77 northbound.
The slide is about a mile west of Narrows and affects U.S. 460 traffic between Virginia 61 and State Line Road.
VDOT said in a news release that the closure is expected to last weeks, and it is not known when the highway will reopen.
