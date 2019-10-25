A Lexington man died in a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway Thursday.
Gary Allen Weade, 70, was killed in a motorcycle crash involving a deer, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. Thursday near Milepost 52. The release said Weade was found dead when local deputies and law enforcement rangers arrived on the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.