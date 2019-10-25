A Lexington man died in a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway Thursday.

Gary Allen Weade, 70, was killed in a motorcycle crash involving a deer, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. Thursday near Milepost 52. The release said Weade was found dead when local deputies and law enforcement rangers arrived on the scene.

