A motorcycle crashed on Williamson Road early Wednesday morning after a short police chase, according to Roanoke police.

Just before 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day, Roanoke police officers observed a motorcycle driving recklessly on the sidewalk in the area of Jefferson and Salem avenues in southeast Roanoke.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield, resulting in a short pursuit, police said in a news release.

As officers terminated the pursuit, the driver of the motorcycle appeared to lose control and crashed in the 700 block of Williamson Road Northeast, according to the news release.

The adult male driver of the vehicle was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where his condition has not been released, police said.

