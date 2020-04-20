derail 42120

Monday's derailment occured near Walton Road in Montgomery County.

 Montgomery County Emergency Services photo

A collision involving a train sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries Monday, according to Montgomery County Emergency Services.

The incident happened off Walton Road and caused the train to derail, officials posted.

Cleanup of the site was expected to take several hours Monday. The Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Christiansburg Rescue Squad, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and VDEM’s hazmat personnel aided in the response.

- Alicia Petska

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments