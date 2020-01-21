CHRISTIANSBURG - Superintendent of Schools Mark Miear is calling for an average pay raise of 3% for Montgomery County teachers.
The proposed pay raise is included in a $121 million school budget that Miear is proposing for the fiscal year that begins July 1. He outlined the proposed budget to the Montgomery County School Board on Tuesday night.
The proposed raise follows approvals of salary increases for Montgomery County teachers in 2019 and in 2018.
Last year’s average pay bump of 3.5% was particularly aimed at closing the beginning teacher pay gap between Montgomery County Public Schools and surrounding school districts. In 2018, the district granted teachers a minimum 1.5% pay increase to help with the increased cost of living and to correct overdue raises based on years of experience.
Miear said one of his priorities this year with teacher is to continue closing the gap between MCPS and other neighboring school districts, particularly Roanoke County Public Schools.
“Pretty much last year, our goal was to at least catch up with Radford,” he said, adding that MCPS hit that goal. “Roanoke County is the next most competitive school division with us.”
Miear said the school district has been getting more applicants from Roanoke County, Roanoke city and even some other divisions. He is also on record as saying that more competitive pay improves teacher retention for MCPS.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget would allocate $145 million to provide teachers and support staff with a 3% pay raise. MCPS officials, however, have said that raise would only go into effect during the second year of the biennium, or the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2021.
MCPS expects to receive $119.5 million in revenue for next fiscal year, but Miear’s proposed budget calls for an additional $1.5 million from Montgomery County.
The county’s board of supervisors will decide on that additional funding request during upcoming budget deliberations.
Miear’s proposed budget is $4.6 million higher than the current fiscal year’s budget. That equates to an increase of just under 4%.
The proposed pay increase would raise the salaries of MCPS teachers with bachelors degrees and up to two years of experience from $42,000 to $43,500, according figures Miear presented.
MCPS would also gain more ground on Roanoke County schools, according to the figures.
A chart presented Tuesday shows MCPS currently surpasses Roanoke County in nine teacher pay bands, or salary figures based on years of experience. Under the proposed fiscal year 2020-2021 budget, MCPS would surpass Roanoke County in 13 pay bands, the majority of which cover teachers with up to nine years of experience.
Another priority Miear emphasized in the proposed budget is increasing the minimum full-time operations and maintenance staff pay to $13 an hour. That staff includes aides, administrative assistants, custodians and groundworkers.
“It will make us competitive with others,” Miear said. “There are a lot of places folks can go to make $13 an hour.”
School Board member Penny Franklin, however, voiced a desire to provide more support staff with benefits.
Franklin said she’d like to see a categorical breakdown of which support staff positions receive or don’t receive benefits.
“We have folks in this district who have sustained us,” she said. “I think it’s time for us to look at how we sustain them, too.”
New county supervisor Sherri Blevins, who attended Tuesday’s School Board meeting, said it’s too early to tell if the county will be able to meet Miear’s funding request.
Blevins said her board still has to consider the needs of other Montgomery County departments and determine what property tax rate will be adopted. She also would like to learn what the schools’ definitive funding from the state will be this year.
“I want the best for all of our county employees, but we got to be able to afford it,” she said.
Blevins, however, said she is glad to see that the beginner teacher pay gap between MCPS and surrounding school districts has been narrowed.
Prior to the recent 3.5% raise, MCPS ranked seventh in beginner teacher pay as compared with the school districts in the New River Valley and the Roanoke area - Roanoke City Public Schools, Roanoke County Public Schools and Salem City Schools.
MCPS, according to administration, now ranks second in beginner teacher pay among that group.
In Miear’s proposed budget, Blevins said she’s glad to see funding for new instructional positions, including one that would contribute toward the establishment of a pharmacy tech program.
Miear is slated to present the schools’ budget request to supervisors on Feb. 24, about a week before the county’s own proposed budget is unveiled.
