Monday's derailment occured near Walton Road in Montgomery County.

 Montgomery County Emergency Services photo

A collision involving a train and a tanker truck sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries Monday, according to Montgomery County authorities.

The incident, which caused the train to derail, happened around 2 p.m. off Walton Road. The train conductor was treated for minor injuries, officials said.

No other injuries were reported, and no traffic backups were caused. The scene was cleared by late Monday but Norfolk Southern remained onsite for repair work to the track.

The Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Christiansburg Rescue Squad, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and VDEM’s hazmat personnel aided in the response to the incident.

