A collision involving a train and a tanker truck sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries Monday, according to Montgomery County authorities.
The incident, which caused the train to derail, happened around 2 p.m. off Walton Road. The train conductor was treated for minor injuries, officials said.
No other injuries were reported, and no traffic backups were caused. The scene was cleared by late Monday but Norfolk Southern remained onsite for repair work to the track.
The Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Christiansburg Rescue Squad, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and VDEM’s hazmat personnel aided in the response to the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I do not think the spill has been totally contained since all the liquid that fell onto the ground will seep into the crab creek that feeds into the New River. It is very alarming for the lives of us, living in this area, that such accident has not been covered a bit more by the local news outlets. I understand the Covid 19 priority, but a bit more of investigating reporting would help to make the truth surface in this case and make us spend a bit more secure lives in the future. Thank you. Your faithful reader, Emilio Santini
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.