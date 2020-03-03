A black bear looks out while sitting on a branch high up in a tree next to the Church Avenue parking garage in downtown Roanoke in 2017. Mill Mountain Zoo will begin construction on a black bear exhibit that's expected to open later this year.
The Roanoke Times | File 2017
Mill Mountain Zoo will begin construction on a black bear exhibit this spring, the zoo's co-directors announced Tuesday.
The exhibit, which is expected to be completed later this year, will occupy the space that once housed the zoo's resident cougar, Nina. The 14-year-old big cat died in September. The black bear exhibit will be part of Mill Mountain's Virginia Wild project, which showcases native species that live in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
"This is absolutely in keeping with our increased emphasis on Virginia's native wildlife," said Derek Kellogg, the Roanoke zoo's co-director in charge of operations. "Mill Mountain Zoo remains committed to an emphasis on regionally important species."
The exhibit is funded by $300,000 in gifts from the Kitas and Lutsko Family Foundation and from Barbara and Ed Kitas. The Kitas family has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the zoo over the years. The gifts do not require a matching amount to be raised by the zoo, Kellogg said.
“We are extremely fortunate to have the support of Barbara and Ed,” Kellogg said. “Their passion for conservation and education through the work of the zoo made all of this possible."
R.L. Price Construction Inc. will build the new exhibit, which calls for an observation deck, a wading pool, landscaping and a holding area for bears. The exhibit will be in the same space that Price originally built in 1990 for Ruby, the immensely popular Siberian tiger that lived at the zoo until her death in 2006. The space was later home to Nina the cougar.
Kellogg said that the zoo has options for finding a resident black bear when the exhibit is completed. Co-director Robin Lentz, who oversees the animal programs, said that many bear populations are endangered worldwide because of loss of habitat and increased contact with humans.
“Many of the black bears seen at zoos and nature centers are there because they have had a negative interaction with a human neighbor," Lentz said. "Our hope at Mill Mountain Zoo is to educate and inspire our guests about ways in which they can protect this iconic symbol of the Appalachians.”
