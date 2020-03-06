Starting Monday, the Salem VA Medical Center will restrict access to its campus in order to screen for people who may have had exposure to the coronavirus.
“Preparation is the prudent course of action and we are taking steps to ensure our Veterans, staff, volunteers, visitors and others coming to our campus are screened,” Director Rebecca Stackhouse said in a letter to staff. “While this process will be an inconvenience, we are not shutting down operations. We are putting a process in place that allows us to pre-screen individuals entering the campus and provide care for those who need it.”
The west gate entrance off Roanoke Boulevard will be open around the clock, and the entrance to the medical center from the Virginia Veterans Care Center will be open Monday through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Everyone entering the facility will be questioned to determine if they have been exposed to the virus.
The VA said the screening is being implemented nationwide at 150 facilities. Outpatient clinics also will screen patients when they arrive.
Veterans should call their primary care provider if they think they might have a viral illness. Those registered in the MyHealtheVet program could receive treatment through VA Video Connect.
As of Friday, no one in Virginia had tested positive for the virus, according to the state Health Department. Test results for 10 people were pending, and 120 people were being monitored.
