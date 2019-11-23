A year ago, Sgt. Erik Johnson sent Lt. Andy Pulley a “just in case” email.
Johnson had been diagnosed with brain cancer a few months earlier. He was determined to beat it, but just in case he didn’t, he told Pulley he wanted people to celebrate his life with funny stories.
Johnson lost his fight with cancer last week at the age of 45. On Saturday, his friends and colleagues at the Roanoke Police Department fulfilled his wishes by sharing memories that illustrated his passion for helping people and creative ways to draw laughs.
“The world is a little less funny now that we’ve all lost Erik, but his memories live on,” Pulley told several hundred people gathered at First Baptist Church in downtown Roanoke.
Johnson served with the Roanoke Police Department for 21 years, climbing the ranks to become a sergeant. He oversaw the forensic services unit at the police department during the search and recovery of 2-year-old Aveion Lewis’ body from a landfill in 2010. Like his colleagues who worked on the case, it affected him and motivated him to work on crimes against juveniles.
“He was truly a defender of the community,” Chief Tim Jones said.
Those who spoke during the hour-long service highlighted Johnson’s dedication to serving the country and helpful spirit. At the front of the church, his National Guard uniform and police badges were displayed with the American flag. A photo slideshow depicted Johnson’s childhood along with images of spending time with his daughter, playing ice hockey and military service .
“He served both civilian and military knowing his life could be required of him at any time,” said U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Christopher Shark.
Johnson served for eight years in the U.S. Marines before being deployed to Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom.
For his homecoming, he schemed a surprise for wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Emily. He loved Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches, and so Johnson’s friends maneuvered his family to the restaurant. Then Johnson showed up in a cow costume.
His teenage daughter shared that memory and several others at the service. She said they had a rule — when she wanted a hug, he always gave her one. He was always singing.
“I will forever treasure the life lessons he taught me of loving others, spreading positivity, good work ethic and compassion,” Emily Johnson said.
Johnson learned he had cancer after being involved in a car crash 15 months ago. While undergoing chemotherapy, he continued to work at the police department. He even took an online course to continue his education.
He retired from the police department in June.
Colleagues didn’t clean his desk off until recently. Items from his desk were displayed across a table at the service: military tags, framed photos, a lava lamp and a pink plastic flamingo. At the end the table stood a large photo of Johnson making a goofy face while getting a work portrait taken .
His family and friends said Johnson got a kick out of memes, and he’d frequently text them to people. He sometimes deliberately sent them when people were in situations that required them to be serious, like when the officers were attending meetings to receive shift assignments.
“Cherish and save these messages, and remember, he picked that for you,” Pulley said through tears. “Every time you look at, remember or share those messages, know Erik is looking down on you, looking very satisfied with himself.”
