Zimmerman Road (Virginia 603) in southeastern Botetourt County will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday for six to eight weeks.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said it will be replacing cross and driveway pipes to improve the drainage, slope and shoulder. It will also be placing a hard surface on the roadway.
The 0.4-mile project will be from West Road to Pebble Road. Crews will be working 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Located near Webster between Bonsack and Blue Ridge, Zimmerman Road is narrow, steep and curvy, which prompted the department to close the road to through traffic. Residents in the area can still reach their homes, but should expect delays, according to VDOT.
The drainage and slope work should be completed in late November. The surface treatment will be finished in spring 2020.
