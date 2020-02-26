A third Democrat announced a bid Wednesday for a party nomination to run for a Roanoke City Council seat, with more likely to come.
Kiesha Preston, 33, a political first-timer, felt drawn to elected office after working with Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, on a bill to aid victims of domestic abuse in qualifying for housing after they leave their abuser.
“I’ve always been really, really passionate about local government because it’s stuff that affects us on an everyday basis,” said Preston, who works with foster children and is a youth advocate for special needs children. “The most qualified people to address the issues are the people directly experiencing them.”
Three city council seats are up for election in November. Incumbent Michelle Davis, an independent, is not seeking reelection. The other seats are occupied currently by Democrats Anita Price and Trish White-Boyd.
Preston said she lives in northwest Roanoke and drives a car with a bullet hole in it from an exchange of gunfire in her neighborhood. She homeschools her three children, but advocates for children in Roanoke City Public Schools.
“I feel like I’m right in the middle of a lot of the major issues that are affecting this city,” she said.
Preston said her interest in elected office grew out of working with Rasoul on House Bill 99, a bill that requires landlords to consider whether a female applicant is an abuse survivor in reviewing rental applications. Preston said nearly all abused women also suffer financial abuse that destroys their credit and hampers their ability to find housing when they leave their abusers.
The bill passed the state Senate unanimously this week.
“It definitely felt really good being able to use my personal experience to advocate for other people, and it did make me feel like I have a voice,” Preston said.
Preston joins Luke Priddy, chief of staff for state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, and Peter Volosin, a housing advocate in the process of becoming a real estate agent, in seeking three Democratic nominations for council seats.
White-Boyd, who was appointed to her seat when independent John Garland resigned in January, is expected to announce her bid to keep her seat this week. Robert Jeffrey, who ran in 2018, is considering a bid for a Democratic nod, and Stephanie Moon-Reynolds, who recently retired as Roanoke’s city clerk, is said to be considering a run as a Democrat as well.
Price, a two-term incumbent, hasn’t said whether she’s running again.
Candidates seeking to run as Democrats have until 5 p.m. March 26 to file. The Roanoke Democratic Committee decided last week to hold a firehouse primary later this spring to choose its nominees.
Democrats, who haven’t faced any Republicans in the last two council election cycles, are likely to see some on the ballot this year.
Charlie Nave, chairman of the Roanoke Republican Committee, said Wednesday he anticipates two , possibly three, people to run as Republicans. He expects formal announcements to come in May — which would have been the month of the council election had the current council not voted to move the election to November, Nave noted. City Republicans opposed the move.
Nave said so far no Republicans have shown interest in running for mayor.
Former Mayor David Bowers is the only announced candidate for mayor in November. The lifelong Democrat is running as an independent.
Incumbent Democrat Sherman Lea has not announced a reelection bid, but signs point to him seeking a second term.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.