A 12-year-old died Sunday after being struck by lightning the day before, according to the Bath County Sheriff’s Office.
The lightning strike was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday in the Hot Springs area of the county, officials said. A Hot Springs Rescue Squad member reported the child had stopped breathing.
A medical airlift was requested, authorities said, but couldn’t be arranged due to the weather. Emergency responders took the patient to Bath Community Hospital where ER staffers were able to revive the child and transfer them to a Carilion hospital in Roanoke.
The child died shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said the victim had been in the area to visit family but no other details or identifying information will be released due to their age and to protect the privacy of the mourning family.
