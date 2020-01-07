Some travel lanes are reopening on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Botetourt County where traffic was backed up for miles in both directions Tuesday.
Crashes occurred around mile marker 168 northbound and southbound. The northbound backup involved multiple vehicles, while the southbound crash involved a single tractor-trailer, said Jason Bond with the Virginia Department of Transportation.
At one point all lanes were closed in both directions. But Bond said southbound lanes have reopened and the right lane has been cleared heading north.
A number of crashes have been reported on the interstate, following a snowy morning throughout the region.
