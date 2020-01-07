A stretch of northbound Interstate 81 in Botetourt County is backed up for miles due to a tractor-trailer crash.
Traffic is backed up from mile marker 168 for approximately five miles. All northbound lanes are closed and a detour has been put in place, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Motorists should expect delays.
A number of crashes have been reported on the interstate Tuesday, following a snowy morning throughout the region.
