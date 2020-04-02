A tractor-trailer wreck on northbound Interstate 81 in Roanoke County was causing delays Thursday morning.

The wreck at mile marker 133.4 is causing traffic backups of approximately 1 1/2 miles as of 8 a.m. All northbound lanes of I-81 are now open.

The northbound lanes of Glenvar Heights Blvd., near US 11/460 west of Salem, are closed due to debris from the tractor-trailer incident.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

