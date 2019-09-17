A wreck that backed up traffic on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County cleared just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported a crash at mile-marker 142.8 in the northbound lanes and said traffic was backed up about three miles shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

