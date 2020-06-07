In line with the flea marketer’s credo that one person’s trash is another’s treasure and Paul Simon’s reality that one man’s ceiling is another man’s floor, it is another of life’s truths that important events are viewed through countless lenses.
It’s all a matter of perspective.
Q: Whatever happened to the once traditional opening day of trout season?
Wilson Rankin
Radford
A: It’s just as well that Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries program for trout stocking in state streams ended for the year several weeks ago prior to the end of the season May 31. The topic of the once ceremonial Opening Day for the start of state stocking of trout has been known to spark a hot-blooded discussion of cold water angling policy on both sides of the issue.
Background first:
Opening Day from the 1930s until 1995 typically was scheduled for the last Saturday of March or the first Saturday of April. Designated streams mostly in western and southwestern regions of the state had been stocked up to three months prior to the start of the season. These streams were closed to the public during this first stocking period (there would be up to two more restockings during the season).
The idea was to give the fish plenty of time to spread out and acclimate to their new non-hatchery surroundings before turning the angling public loose on them.
Said turning loose became the celebrated and beloved (in some circles) Opening Day, a cross between a post-Thanksgiving Black Friday stampede and a shotgun start for a community Easter egg hunt.
Mr. Rankin the questioner described the spectacle lyrically and lovingly.
“It wasn’t trout fishing in any pure sense,” he wrote. “But what an event it was. Cabins and campgrounds all across our western counties were full, people pitched tents everywhere the ground was flat, music and campfires and perhaps some drinking.”
Fishermen drink? Never mind; we digress.
The writer equated the tradition to another traditional extravaganza, the opening of the Major League Baseball season, lost for now because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Both Opening Days were magical; full of the promise of Spring, huge with anticipation and tradition, with dads and their kids making memories that often led to lifelong passions, as it surely did with me.”
Another positive benefit, the way he saw it, was the boon to local economies from the influx of heavy spending by visiting sportsmen. The start of trout season as an economic engine was “second only to hunting season, which isn’t nearly as kid friendly as fishing.”
Acknowledging litter was a residual issue with the big crowds, he argued benefits outweighed the mess.
“Cleaning up a campground or stream bank seems like a small price to pay for all the dollars spent with local merchants, for all the VDGIF dollars raised through licenses, and most importantly for all the future funds brought about by kids falling in love with trout fishing.”
Recruitment of new fishermen and hunters is an ongoing issue as license fees support state fish and game programs.
As true as the dollars and cents benefits of the old Opening Day may have been, the occasional beer-can chucking, fence stomping, sanitary condition-ignoring heathen crowd is impossible to find an excuse for. Many a public trout stream has been closed by private landowners because of the ravages of the few.
So what happened to Opening Day of trout season?
The 29-page VDGIF “Stocked Trout Management Plan 2016-2025,” available at the department’s website, covers all the issues.
“The planning process focused on balancing stakeholder values and sound biological information provided by VDGIF to produce a plan that is technically sound and publicly supported,” the introduction reads.
The plan was a collaboration of VDGIF personnel including conservation policemen (once known as “game wardens”), Virginia Tech specialists from its Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation, and a citizen’s advisory group. Preliminary work in 2013 and 2014 included 10 public meetings that informed the drafting of the plan.
First shared publicly online in 2015, comment on the plan was invited by mail. Nine public hearings followed. The plan was revised accordingly.
The prior management plan included the stocking of a few high-quality streams as late as June. Select waters also got an October stocking.
Given that the water in most of the state’s stocked streams is too warm for trout through the summer and into early fall, trout season for all practical purposes in most areas ended in May and did not resume until the following year’s March or April opening day.
Statewide surveys of trout license buyers (an additional permit that helps underwrite hatchery production is required to fish stocked trout streams) in 1986 and 1993 indicated growing support for what came to be known as a year-round trout season. Respondents in favor of the year-round season increased from 58% to 75% between the two surveys.
The year-round plan began in 1996 with stocking beginning Oct. 1 and ending May 31 with no closed season. Further polling in 2001 and 2008 indicated overwhelming support at close to 80% for the year-round season with no opening day.
The state trout program has evolved and expanded to include special regulation streams and impoundments featuring delayed harvest (unharmed catch and release with artificial lures only Oct. 1 to May 31), pay as you go fee fishing, and urban pond stocking. A few high-quality streams that can hold trout year-round — such as Buffalo Creek in Rockbridge County — are stocked with fingerling trout.
Other newer programs include a Heritage Day in April designed to approximate the old opening day and designated children-only fishing days.
The most popular part of the total program by far is based on “catchable trout” (fish large enough for immediate harvest with a daily creel limit of six) which serves 80% of the trout fishing public. About 1.2 million trout (600,000 pounds) are stocked for this purpose in 135 streams and 32 ponds annually, according to state figures.
There are roughly 100,000 licensed trout fishermen in the state.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
