Reflect on your experience of opening a box of Cracker Jack, smelling the heavenly aroma, and seeing the golden deliciousness spilling forth.
Then, consider the joy of receipt of the bonus of a prize near the bottom of the pile of edible treasure.
Which brings us to C.W. Francis Jr. of the groundbreaking Roanoke real estate firm of the same name. The story begins back around the time in the mid-20th century when the great Smith Mountain Dam was being built, the land upstream soon to be drowned and become home to the mighty largemouth bass and its finny brethren.
About that time, the real estate man made a nearby land deal that included an unexpected but tasty bonus. Think of said extra as the prize in the Cracker Jack box.
“It was the RB&R Corporation and he bought it as part of the Smith Mountain Lake property,” said grandson Will Trinkle, the current CW Francis president. “He had helped Appalachian Power buy a lot of that property back then, some of which he put a house on and some was just land around the lake.”
The larger transaction was a piece of what would be lakefront property. The bonus was an easement passing through four Shenandoah Valley counties to the west.
As providence would have it, that easement would soon be involved in construction of another project, a road job that would come to be known as Interstate 81.
The story of how all this fell into place was known in general terms by Roanoke Valley historians John Hildebrand and George Kegley as well as others. Neither scholar had specifics close at hand recently. But since then, more details have emerged.
Before we get started on that front, a caveat is offered that more is likely to come to light later. Trinkle, who rose to the challenge of oral history at a moment’s notice, promised he’d do further research in company archives to mine still more detail.
One such tidbit is the basis for the corporate acronym. Trinkle thinks it stands for Roanoke, Botetourt & Rockbridge. That would make sense. The original right of way belonged to the failed Valley Railroad, whose post-Civil War origins have been discussed here previously. Investors from those three counties were part of the group that put together financing for the proposed railroad, which was seen as vital to the region’s recovery from the economic devastation wrought by the recently concluded conflict.
In any event, the easement was happy coincidence to the legalities of the Smith Mountain Lake buy.
“One of those tracts around the lake was owned by RB&R,” Trinkle said. “It was easier buying the corporation than it was to try to buy just the land.”
Francis appears to have gotten more than he bargained for.
“There was a 50-foot right of way that went from Roanoke almost to Staunton that had been there for the railroad.”
The story of the rise and fall of the Valley Railroad is in Hildebrand’s “Iron Horses in the Valley: The Valley and Shenandoah Railroads 1886-1882,” published in 2000.
Trinkle’s knowledge of the railroad is based largely on what he heard from his late grandfather, and that parallels the broad outline of the Hildebrand volume. One difference was Trinkle identified the workforce of masons who built the viaducts and culverts intended to support the tracks as mostly Italian. Hildebrand’s research indicated the masons were of majority Irish descent.
The stonework would have gone in before the track, much of which was never laid by the cash-starved railroad. Some of the masons’ craft still may be found today in architectural artifacts such as the Folly Mills viaduct in Augusta County and various works all along the corridor, especially between Lexington and Natural Bridge.
Over the years, various parties along the right of way have petitioned CW Francis Real Estate for relief from the easement in order build on, farm, or otherwise use the land.
“We’ve always granted the quit claim on the easement but we have asked them the right to reconnect to that right of way at some other point on their property should it ever come up. We maintain the right of way but we also want to accommodate those who have asked. They are very nice people.”
In the 1990s, Trinkle was on the board of the Western Virginia Land Trust. Working with the late Barbara Lemon of the trust, a plan was suggested to develop the right of way as a public greenway-style hiking trail.
“I said we’d love to do that,” Trinkle said.
Preliminary work was completed and a public meeting in Lexington to introduce the concept planned. Trinkle headed off for the meeting infused with good vibes from a spirit of public service.
“Oh my gosh, we were mobbed by angry people saying ‘We can’t have all these people walking around on our property!’ ”
Shortly thereafter, plans for the trail were dropped. The easement endures.
One of the loose ends of this history is the transactions involved with granting easements for the construction of I-81. The highway overlaps the old proposed railbed in a number of locations.
Safe to say, the windfall in the lake deal wasn’t peanuts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.