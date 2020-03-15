Hoping you may say the same, I’m getting by with a little help from my friends.
Nelson Harris, celebrated author of the freshly released “The Roanoke Valley in the 1940s,” emailed reference to content therein that dovetailed with reporting here on old easements left over from the days of the defunct Valley Railroad.
A couple of times during 1940s, others of those easements were sold locally, according to Harris’ findings. Turn to page 65 for details on the then-town of Salem’s purchase of right of way “somewhere near Academy Street” in order to build a park.
Then in 1943, an easement was conferred to the Chesapeake Western line, as explained on page 197.
“Apparently, the Valley Railroad had a long shelf life … through easements!” former Mayor Harris emailed.
All along the Valley ghost line, personal connections remain. Tom Turner of Roanoke emailed recollections of a deep cut behind his grandparents’ house in the 7700 block of Williamson Road, their residence for two decades ending in 1970s. The cut was evidently part of the proposed rail corridor.
“At the property line there was a deep exaction that ran behind the properties of about five adjacent houses,” he wrote. “This is right up the street from Hollins University.”
The grandfather managed the dairy operation at then-Hollins College from the war years of the 1940s to the ’60s. During the war, it was said, a massive effort was made to milk the cows thrice daily per calendar week.
So not only was the dairyman a very busy man, he had access to a deep reservoir of local history.
“The grown-ups always told us the deep cut through the properties was for the railroad that never came.”
Evidence remains.
“I stopped by there this morning and the cut is still there. The property is for sale and you can drive around back, get out of your car and see it.”
Another old pal, fellow scribe Doug Chase, wrote in with recollections of teenage beverage consumption in proximity to relics of the old railroad still evident to travelers on Rockbridge County’s Plank Road.
“I still drive that road to bypass both [U.S.] 11 and [Interstate] 81,” Chase wrote.
Also on the topic of historic railroading in the greater valley region, Connie Campbell emailed for help in finding land agreements the railroad made in Rockbridge County in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
In answer, the place to start for that sort of information is real estate records at the county courthouse.
Another land-related query came from Sherry Rasmussen, who wanted a more exact description of the location of the old Leas & McVitty Tannery in Salem. City directories from the era have the address as 1004 West Main St.
On a related subject, historian George Kegley of the Historical Society of Western Virginia wrote in with a story about a long-ago visit to tannery general manager S.L. McVitty’s residence at Ridgewood Farm in Salem.
Known as a community leader and philanthropist, McVitty was part of a Pennsylvania family that had been in the tannery business since 1812. He was also something of a history buff, according to Kegley. The purpose of the visit to McVitty’s expansive house that day was to accept on behalf of the historical society a collection of old guns and crossbows.
The occasion was an educational experience in other respects as well. For one, Kegley discovered the house had an air-conditioning system based on a connection to the cool atmosphere of a cave at the nearby Roanoke River.
Another interesting revelation from the well-to-do business owner was his full collection of autographs of U.S. presidents. When Kegley questioned where the collection originated, McVitty said he could not recall.
In light of the current ongoing public health crisis and its effects, it is useful to remember Virginia’s experience with other such emergencies.
One of those was the great influenza pandemic of 1918-19 that killed up to 50 million people worldwide.
A small part of that story was what happened at Bridgewater College.
“School work, suspended for three weeks, was resumed on November 11, 1918, under close quarantine, and, for two weeks more, day students were debarred from attending,” goes the account in “Bridgewater College: The First 100 Years, 1880-1980.”
Such measures, similar to those relating to the current situation, appeared to be effective, at least as far as the Rockingham County college was concerned.
“About 80% of our students escaped the dreaded disease, The Philomathean Monthly reported. None of the less fortunate ones were seriously ill.”
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
