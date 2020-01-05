Clearing the last remnants of the 2019 mailbag so readers may be heard:
Cougars and their local whereabouts have been an ongoing topic here. A number of readers left telephone messages or wrote emails with their own stories about encounters with the big cats.
Keep in mind that the official stance of the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is that since 1970 “121 sightings have been identified as possible mountain lions, but have not been officially confirmed.”
Reports continue to arrive here at the answer desk.
One came in from old friend B.W. Hedge of Radford, for many years one of the newspaper’s New River Valley circulation managers.
“I had the pleasure of getting a real good look at one back in the ’60s,” said Hedge, 87.
He and his deer hunting buddy were working the No Business Creek area of Giles County just after first light. Hedge was on a rough Forest Service road when he saw the cat.
“When he jumped across the road, he dropped his hindquarters and kept his front legs straight so he could jump again.”
In order to get a better look, Hedge raised his rifle scope, adjusting for better focus.
“When the scope clicked just the slightest bit, he jumped again and down through the laurels toward the creek he went.”
Meanwhile, the man Hedge was hunting with was down in the area along the creek the cougar was hotfooting toward. The other hunter let out a holler and hustled up the hill to the Forest Service road.
“When he got up there, his face was real white and he said, ‘What in the hell was that?’ I told him it was a cougar. He said it liked to run over him. I told him I heard it hit the water.”
It was one of those encounters a man does not forget.
“It was one beautiful sight and I know what I saw,” Hedge said.
On another occasion driving back from the beach in eastern North Carolina, Hedge and his wife saw another cougar loping across a field beside the road near the state line. The tawny coloring, the long tail, the graceful stride — again, he and his wife were certain of what they saw.
Seeing one of the big felines from the seat of an automobile was also an experience reported by Richard Hardy of Salem.
On two occasions a while back, the 77-year-old Hardy and his wife believe they saw mountain lions in the Bent Mountain area.
This happened once while driving on the Blue Ridge Parkway with their son Rick, and the second time when the parents were bidding on a job at an address on a secondary road off Virginia 221 near the Roanoke side of Copper Hill.
“The one we saw on the parkway was crossing the road and I swear, it was so big it looked like it almost covered both lanes,” Hardy said.
The other cougar Hardy and his wife saw was much smaller. Citing his youth living close to wild forest on Potts Creek near Covington, Hardy says he knows how to differentiate the big cats from something else.
“There is no doubt that what we saw was a mountain lion,” he said.
Jody Lenk emailed in a response to a reader asking about the viability of cougars as a check on the deer herd snacking on ornamental plants on the property.
Agreeing with others that resident cougars could be a danger to children and pets, Lenk suggested an alternate strategy would be to install a barrier of plants deer are known to dislike.
The website gardenguides.com suggests a number of trees, plants, shrubs and groundcovers for this purpose. Among the candidate trees are poplars, silver maples, dogwoods and cedar. Herbaceous plants include chives, fescue grass and iris. Shrub suggestions include crepe myrtle, sassafras and boxwood. Deer also allegedly loathe honeysuckle and wisteria groundcovers.
All I can say is, good luck with that. Every single plant or tree on the aforementioned list is on my property in abundance. As for honeysuckle and wisteria, if they do control deer, it could only be by entangling and overgrowing them into oblivion as those fragrant and pretty ornamentals do with great enthusiasm when left unchecked.
The deer repellent properties of all those plants where I live is not apparent. Deer all but come up on the front porch and in the door. They probably wonder what plants could be grown to drive away humans.
One more cougar sighting and we’ll leave it at that given that the game department says that sighting reports come in regularly.
Chelsea Napier of Vinton wrote in to say that something had been killing her chickens. The killer’s identity was revealed when the reader’s 13-year-old daughter saw the culprit, a cougar, on the attack running down some of their poultry.
Napier wrote she was down to five chickens and she would be staying close to home with a gun at hand until the predator is stopped.
“I have to make sure it dies because I have an 11-year-old girl and a 2-year-old son as well and I’m terrified of what it may do,” the mother wrote. “It seems to be getting very brave and comfortable with coming close to the house.”
An email in tribute to Jim Glanville, who died in November, came in from Roanoke Times colleague Sam Wall, who was editor of the Montgomery News-Messenger for part of the time Glanville was a columnist there. Glanville’s perspective and zest for life were central to Wall’s recollections.
“No matter how I was feeling beforehand, I always felt better about life after a conversation with Jim, even if the topic itself was serious or grim.”
A former next door neighbor of the late Katherine Lawson wrote in with thanks for the profile of the former photojournalist and pilot. The column included my childhood memory of the marionette Katherine had brought me upon one of her annual returns home for the holidays when she was a resident of Paris, France.
“My sister and I also received a marionette,” Sarah Hopkins Finley wrote. “It was such a special and unique gift.”
Lastly, one more story from the old Church of the Brethren school in Daleville. Carolyn Winborne wrote in about her late mother Ella Boitnott, born in Franklin County in 1910 as the youngest of eight children. One of her brothers and a sister went to what was known at one time as Daleville Academy.
Carolyn Winborne, once organist for the Williamson Road Church of the Brethren, related a story that a church member who was a Daleville alumna once told.
“I doubt that this story is strictly true, but I hope it is,” Winborne wrote in her email.
The account goes that student residents who lived on the third floor of the girls dormitory occasionally hosted weekend parties in which lucky males would be hoisted aloft to a dorm window by basket and rope to join in the festivities.
Apparently, school authorities eventually became wise to this scheme. One Friday night, the basket arrived at the window and the girls were horrified to discover the occupant was not a fun-loving fellow student but the academy’s principal. As you might expect, the girls were shocked and mortified.
“So surprised that they dropped him.”
Previous research for the history of the school that appeared here revealed no headmaster fatalities in the course of duty. Nor was there any indication that Daleville was such a party school.
Hope the principal survived the fall.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
