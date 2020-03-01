Look down.
Not to scare you — there is no deadly serpent or wad of obsolete bubblegum in your path, or at least we lack proof of that here — but it still being cold, the guess is you are wearing shoes. Chances are, the shoes many of you are wearing are partly or mostly fashioned from leather.
Which brings us to a topic related to today’s research: the process that prepares leather for its many uses.
Tanning was a process executed on an industrial scale for many years at a site on West Main Street in Salem.
Q: Having grown up in Salem with a grandfather and others I knew working there, what is the story of the long-closed Leas & McVitty Tannery?
Bill Headen
Salem
A: William Leas and Samuel McVitty opened their first tannery in 1855 in Black Log Valley, Pennsylvania. The McVittys had been in the business since 1812. The partnership would go on from headquarters in Philadelphia to open branches in Shirleysburg, Pennsylvania, in addition to Buena Vista, Pearisburg and Salem, Virginia.
This is according to “Ancestors of William Bower Leas” and a 1936 historical sketch by Elizabeth South of the Works Progress Administration-era Federal Writers’ Project entitled “Industries in Salem.”
Historian South put the opening date of the Salem tannery at 1891, from which point it operated into the mid-20th century. The industrial complex was sold and tanning operations all but phased out when an apocalyptic 1966 fire turned the 16 acres of the street address into a heap of greasy cinders.
So ended an era in which one business enriched the lives of numerous families and contributed to the fabric of the Salem community.
The WPA history of the tannery was tapped out by South’s manual typewriter with a publication date of 1936, an original hard copy with typos and all on file in the Roanoke Public Library’s Virginia Room and unearthed by librarian Dyron Knick .
The Depression was in dark bloom.
“Furnishing employment to approximately one hundred and fifty local men, Leas and [sic] McVitty Salem Tannery is the town’s largest industry. The labor payroll amounts to about $125,000 annually.”
The useful documents written by the make-work government scribes were not particularly known for heart-warming content. The tannery profile was an exception.
“A record of which to be proud is that this plant has been in continuous operation for 45 years. Not once during that time has it closed on account of business conditions even when forced to operate at a loss.”
Norwood Middleton wrote about more Leas & McVitty good deeds in “Salem: A Virginia Chronicle” in which he detailed the firm’s pioneering 1907 efforts in developing state-of -the -art local volunteer firefighting methods.
“Another boost in the town’s available protection came in September when the Salem Steam Tannery organized an employee fire company and began monthly drills. The tannery’s huge sheds of tanning bark were recognized as a special hazard.”
Related instances of public-spiritedness came later. The source is local history found at the city’s website.
Lewis “Tootie” Ballard, the fire department chief, and Minor Oakey of the funeral home family hatched a plan to develop a life saving squad modeled on the one founded in Roanoke four years prior by Julian Stanley Wise. On Nov. 15, 1932, operations of the Salem Life Saving Crew commenced, Oakey its first chief.
“Volunteers were recruited mostly from the Salem’s Fire, Police, and Street Departments and the Leas & McVitty Tannery.”
Fire fighting and life saving were essential skills at the tannery. Despite the many merits and civic virtues of the bygone operation, success had a cost on the north bank of the Roanoke River.
Industrial tanning is a dangerous and unhealthy endeavor.
Bruce Ingram, the esteemed outdoor correspondent and teacher of future writers and conservationists, talked to fisherman George Holland while reporting about the river’s many positive changes in the past half century for a 2016 story in The Roanoker.
“This river is a whole different place than it used to be,” Holland had noted. “I remember back in the 1960s when the pollution and smell from the Leas and [sic] McVitty Tannery would take your breath away and foul the river.”
Take my word for it, the river’s Salem smallmouth bite has improved.
“Thousands of fish in Roanoke river, from Salem eastward, are dead or dying as a result of the leakage of codfish oil into the stream from a storage tank at the Leas and McVitty tannery, in Salem,” read a 1942 report in The Roanoke Times.
The 20-step tanning and finishing process is described by the Environmental Protection Agency in a flow chart. Two processes are still in practice in the U.S: the old-school vegetable and chrome, the latter accounting for roughly 90% of the modern business.
“Trimming, soaking, fleshing, and unhairing, the first steps of the process, are referred to as the beamhouse operations. Bating, pickling, tanning, wringing, and splitting are referred to as tanyard processes. Finishing processes include conditioning, staking, dry milling, buffing, spray finishing, and plating.”
A common name list of 12 of the chemicals at work in the effort is at azchemistry.com: water (a lot, hence the necessity of a river or other gusher); salt; sodium sulfide; chalk; formic acid and sodium bisulfate; sulfate oil; sulfuric acid; formaldehyde, Chromosal B (a Bayer product used for chrome tanning); Compound SB (a Hadson’s product derivative that increases the basis for the tanning process); and mimosa.
The last listed ingredient in the cocktail is not meant to be served with Sunday morning eggs Benedict.
Henry Eich wrote a 1946 paper as part of his Virginia Polytechnic Institute master’s in sanitary engineering called “A Study of the Stream Pollution Problem in the Roanoke, Virginia Metropolitan District.” The tannery was mentioned as a producer of 100,000 gallons a day of “miscellaneous wastes” contributed to the river.
Resulting stream flow was described “a dark coffee-brown color” with “an oily appearance on the surface.” The field study was conducted several years prior to the published results.
The tannery was credited with introducing closed circuit systems that eliminated “small amounts of other organic matter that formerly went into the sewer.” Also, it was pointed out that stretch of river had impacts from raw sewage discharges of 5,000 citizens and assorted products of the Neuhoff meat packing plant.
The EPA makes haste to include air pollution among that industry’s hazards.
Like a “grease fire on a hot skillet” was the description plant manager William Laub gave reporter Joel Turner of the conflagration. A combined force of 75 firemen fought the blaze that was leaping several hundred feet aloft with black smoke that could be seen for miles. The joint was leveled in two hours.
As a 9-year-old, I had been hanging out two blocks away at the swimming pool with Salem friends the Brands and Pences when the fire broke out at 2 p.m. Warm days, the tannery was hard on the nose. As we watched that late May afternoon, the smell may have perfumed the highway to hell.
Years later, I went to prep school with a subsequent generation of Leas.
