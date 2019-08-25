The average reader seeks clarity of answers here. Hindering that aim, the view into distant history occasionally yields only murk.
That’s why the studies of Blacksburg’s Jim Glanville are always a profitable read. A retired chemist, he trains a scientific eye on the past. Even better, he yields not to temptation to stick a thumb in the eyeball socket of conventional thinking.
A recent column in the News Messenger of Christiansburg newspaper found him again taking aim at the longstanding Tidewater rich guys orientation of early Virginia history taught in public schools here and elsewhere.
Glanville’s view, supported by numbers of his publishings and lectures, is that the historical importance of the southwestern regions of the Old Dominion has been incorrectly overlooked and minimized.
Glanville’s work has been featured in this space from time to time.
In his recent column, Glanville took aim at the tourist campaign to promote anniversary celebration of events in 1619 and their “supposed role in the founding of global democracy, the adoption of women’s suffrage, and the acceptance of African-Americans.”
The heart of the campaign to link those events to a promotion for the tourist trade at Williamsburg, Jamestown and Yorktown he identifies as an hourlong documentary that aired on public television earlier this year entitled “Evolution of America: 1619 to Today.”
“The video’s blurb makes the overblown claim that it explores pivotal events significant in the story of America. The events the video describes were neither pivotal nor particularly historically significant.”
He goes on: “Missing is the more comprehensive view that America was built by a massive migration through Western Virginia and the continuous westward extension of the Virginia system of local county government.”
Also discarded in the video was any mention of the Spanish history of Colonial America.
Glanville has previously written that Spanish explorers were in Western Virginia long before the English set foot on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay.
As he has pointed out, he believes the influence of the eastern part of the state is most important to the history of the state than anything else.
“However, it is the history of Western Virginia that is most significant for the history of America.”
In a telephone conversation last week, Glanville acknowledged the continuing debt his thinking owes to the writings of Virginia Tech history professor Peter Wallenstein.
Of particular influence was a 2000 Wallenstein essay charmingly called “The Grinch that Stole Southern History: Anthem for an Appalachian Perspective.”
Therein he synthesized previous thinking that suggested a historical South that comprised a trio of distinct communities — “Three Souths,” Wallenstein called it.
The first owned slaves, the second comprised the enslaved, the third included those who neither owned, nor were, chattel.
Hence the invocation of Dr. Seuss’ beloved villain the Grinch.
“The Grinch has been the continuing preoccupation with the plantation South — as if that South were the only South that counted.”
Glanville joins Wallenstein in a more Appalachia-centric stance on U.S. history.
“It begins with my admiration for Western Virginia,” said Glanville, an expatriate Englishman. “I have the deep-felt opinion developed over the last 15 years that we would not have the modern world, the world of the 21st century, if not for what happened in Western Virginia.”
Those who staked everything on carving new frontiers from the west were not slaveholders tied to the land and protective of their ill-earned wealth.
Appalachian whites often pushed back against the slave-holding big boys, especially just before and during the Civil War.
Those who owned no slaves often found little common cause with those who did. Even if the non-owners fought, they had little enthusiasm for it. Mounting desertion rates were one indicator.
Understanding secession and the war is another aspect of Wallenstein’s “Three Souths.”
“In general, mountain whites opposed secession, while plantation whites demanded it,” he wrote.
Glanville had one more jab at that 1619 anniversary’s state and corporate sponsored promotion. The great political changes touted to have started here had limited influence in this state for many years, he pointed out.
As late as the mid-20th century, the state’s policy of Massive Resistance was dug in to battle desegregation. And the political advance of women was another slow-moving train long after the right to vote was granted in the 1920s.
Additonally, “after 400 years Virginia remains one of seven U.S. states never to have had either a woman governor or a woman U.S. senator.”
