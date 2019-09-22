Before returning to the woods today, essential facts first.
The last documented cougar kill in Virginia was 1887 in Washington County. There is no breeding population in the commonwealth. Aside from a small colony in Florida, there is no breeding population east of the Mississippi River.
Of this, there is overwhelming evidence.
People still don’t believe it.
“Reports come in all the time,” said Rupert Cutler, a Roanoke wildlife conservation authority.
Such is confirmed here at the answer desk, where a number of incoming emails and calls have claimed sightings. One arrived not long ago from Stewartsville. Earlier this year, multiple reports from Franklin County were addressed in this space.
Even so, efforts have been afoot to bring the big cats back to these parts. One example is summarized in the mission statement of the organization Cougar Rewilding Foundation: “To facilitate the recovery of the cougar in suitable wild habitat east of the Rocky Mountains.”
Ben Shrader of Bedford is on the board of that organization. In previous interviews, he was passionate in his belief in the importance of bringing cougars back East to rebalance the ecosystem.
Shrader serves as an educator on the topic and speaks widely to groups interested in cougars. Shrader was preparing for such a presentation last week and unavailable for comment for this report.
Cutler, who holds a Michigan State University doctorate in resource development, supports the idea of returning cougars to parts of their previous residence in Virginia and elsewhere in the East as a check to assure prey species such as deer remain in balance with available food supply.
That is not to say he is unfamiliar with the promise and challenge of the organization’s objective. As a past president of another national group, Defenders of Wildlife, he was part of the effort to return gray wolves to their original hunting grounds in Yellowstone National Park in the West.
“That successful reintroduction of the gray wolf in Wyoming has led to the idea that this could be successfully done elsewhere,” he said.
One such attempt was the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service project to rewild eastern red wolves in Great Smoky Mountains National Park and coastal North Carolina. The attempt in the Smokies failed because the wolves ventured beyond the park boundaries to target livestock, Cutler said.
Those wolves were tracked down and removed by means of the radio collars with which they had been equipped.
Another red wolf rewilding at the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in tidewater North Carolina was successful to the extent that some remain there, occasionally cross-breeding with coyotes.
The problem with such reintroductions is a lack of political will to undertake them to begin with, he said.
“People are concerned about losing their pets, maybe a danger to their children, and so forth. It’s imagined. I mean, you’ve got mountain lions living in Santa Monica, California, and Golden Gate Park and places around Los Angeles. They get pictures of them on trail cameras. Californians seem to be pretty laid back about this.”
Not so elsewhere. Indeed, there was opposition from farmers and ranchers among others to the rewilding of the western gray wolves.
The issue with bringing wolves and probably cougars back to the Smokies is likely to be the same as trying to do it in places such as George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in Virginia.
“The problem is, we don’t have a place the size of Yellowstone to do it,” he said.
Cutler organized a cougar symposium at Ferrum College in 2015 that concluded the big cats were not in Virginia now but could be later. Cutler shares the opinion that if cougars are to return to the East, they must arrive by their own accord.
Evidence suggests that process is slowly underway. Individual male cougars have been spotted in Tennessee and Kentucky. One was killed by a car in Connecticut in 2011.
“Let nature take its course,” Cutler said. “They won’t be reestablished until there is a breeding pair.”
If that were to happen and by some chance there was a population explosion of sorts, Cutler suggested that could be controlled. Two possibilities would be to designate them a nuisance species and shoot them on sight, a strategy he does not favor, or to allow them to be hunted in season like other game species.
For additional information about proposed reintroduction of cougars to the East, see the foundation’s home page at http://cougarrewilding.org/pages/aboutECF.htm.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.