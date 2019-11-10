The source of today’s question referred to our subject as “quite a phenomenon.” That characterization is a good one.
Q: What information can you find out about the late Katherine Lawson?
Ann Johnson, Roanoke
A: Katherine Virginia Lawson (1924-1997) was a photojournalist whose work appeared in magazines and newspapers on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, a flyer in the days when not many women occupied the pilot’s seat, and an activist with connections to California politics. She was also the godmother of the questioner’s husband, Bill Johnson of the Magic City Ford family.
My parents adored Katherine, as they called her, although she was known to other friends as Kay.
Just married, my parents Charles and Lelia Cox lived in Paris, France, in the early 1950s. My mother was a fashion and lifestyle writer and editor working for the old magazine Flair. Daddy worked in the United States embassy. Whenever asked about the job’s details, he would deftly change the subject.
They were in a social circle of fellow expatriates that included such notables as authors Truman Capote, Richard Wright, Nan Robertson and Art Buchwald. Yet they loved and admired Katherine more than anyone.
In 1952, a touring party of my parents’ fellow Roanokers that included Kitty Koomen, Blair and Pat Pitzer, George Pitzer and Katherine arrived in Paris to visit. My parents threw them a party.
“When we returned home, Katherine stayed in Paris,” Kitty said recently.
So began a long residence there that extended at least until the late 1960s and perhaps later (recent research on exact dates was inconclusive).
A French major at Randolph-Macon — the then-women’s college in Lynchburg — she first worked in Paris under the great French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson, one of the pioneers of photojournalism.
With that training, she went on to a career as a freelance international photographer and reporter. Her big break came when she took an assignment to photograph Egyptian president Gamal Abdul Nasser in Cypress at the height of the 1956 Suez Canal crisis.
Her work appeared in such major publications as Paris Match and The New York Times. Paris Match is a leading French news magazine that in 1958 had a circulation of 1.8 million, according to Wikipedia, which is footnoted to French historians Serge Berstein and Jean-Pierre Rioux.
Nasser would not be the only head of state she would photograph. Also crossing Katherine’s lenses were Queen Elizabeth II and the kings of Morocco and Thailand, according to Stephanie Scordas of the Historical Society of Western Virginia.
Scordas has researched Katherine and shares her findings as part of the walking tour of notable graves at Roanoke’s Evergreen Cemetery, where Katherine is buried. Kitty Koomen was one of Stephanie Scordas’ sources.
Katherine would go on to assignments on multiple continents, often to dangerous locations including war zones in troubled African colonies of various European powers, according to my late father, who went on to have a long newspaper career here and in Richmond.
As long as she lived in Paris, Katherine would return home to Roanoke often, usually at holiday time, always bearing gifts from France, always unique and interesting. Mine as a child included marionettes and Punch and Judy-style puppets, advent calendars and lavishly illustrated books.
Most of all, I remember her musical voice, stylish clothes, and the lipstick traces on her non-filtered cigarettes in the ashtray.
She was the daughter of George B. Lawson, a prominent physician who worked at the old Jefferson Hospital in Roanoke. He also had an association with the Catawba Sanitorium.
The family lived just down Franklin Road from Jefferson Hospital, which occupied the present site of an office building at the corner of Franklin Road and Albemarle Ave.
Katherine, who never married, was a free spirit from the start, which brings us to her flying career. Kitty Koomen, a couple of years younger than Katherine, was studying at Hollins College when Katherine was at nearby Randolph-Macon.
“They wouldn’t let them have cars at Randolph-Macon nor would they at Hollins,” Kitty said. “So Katherine learned to fly from somebody in Lynchburg then bought her own plane so she could travel when she wanted to.”
Katherine once took fellow doctor’s daughter and Franklin Road neighbor Agnes Reid flying. Before they were aloft, Katherine mentioned parachutes, but said they would not be needed.
“She scared me half to death,” Agnes Reid said last week.
After college, Katherine taught flying at Woodrum Field and also was a photographer for both The Roanoke Times and the old afternoon World-News.
“When I started at the paper in 1949, I had her desk,” former Roanoke newspaper business editor George Kegley said.
It is unclear exactly when Katherine left Europe and moved to San Francisco. Among her jobs there before she retired was working for Dianne Feinstein, Kitty said. The senior United States senator from California, Feinstein was previously the mayor of San Francisco.
Katherine died at 73 at her apartment in San Francisco. As per her instructions, there was neither service nor memorial, the obituary said.
