So continues the discussion that began in a previous column. The original question asked — what happens to debris resulting from large scale natural or man-made disaster?
Both the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the federal Environmental Protection Agency urge localities to have extensive plans in place for catastrophes such as a hurricane or earthquake.
Post-event cleanup is a key component of such planning.
The city of Roanoke is among municipalities with detailed disaster procedures. City Environmental Manager Christopher Blakeman shared details.
Consider a hypothetical emergency, another flood along the lines of the November 1985 (heaven forbid another) killer. Impacted are residential, commercial, and institutional properties all over the city.
Muddy waters have swept through and subsided, leaving an almost unimaginable tonnage of damaged and destroyed property.
Where to start with all that mess? City officials have an answer and a process.
“We’ve had a debris management plan for disaster-type incidents for a number of years,” Blakeman said.
Roanoke’s plan starts with a number of city-owned sites such as public parks where the collected debris initially will be delivered and sorted. One of the requirements for such locations is they can quickly be converted for temporary use.
The sites have been submitted to pre-approval by DEQ and have the required permits on file.
“We are in the process now, because of some changes in the past, of upgrading our site map book and site list and getting ready to submit two new site approval request letters to DEQ,” Blakeman said. “We hope to have those ready in the next month or two.”
In the aftermath of a disaster, a leadership team headed by officials from public safety, public works, and the city manager’s office will make assessments to determine which or all of the sites will be opened.
Each site is mapped in advance so that individual classes of debris may be isolated and segregated. Typical waste types include white goods (large appliances); electronics and e-waste; household waste (bagged trash, spoiled food, etc.); household hazardous waste (solvents, batteries, pesticides, paint, etc.); and vegetative waste such as downed trees and branches.
No special use permit is required for a temporary site devoted to vegetative material.
Different classes of debris are slated for final delivery to dumping areas set up for those types of materials.
The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority landfill at Smith Gap on Bradshaw Road, for instance, is designated for municipal solid waste, wood, yard waste, automobile tires, special waste, recyclables, dry industrial material, contaminated soil, construction and demolition debris, and friable (easily crushed) and non-friable asbestos.
Other classes of hazardous waste must be sent elsewhere to facilities equipped for handling that sort of material.
“There are contractors in place, the sites mapped out where each section of the site is set aside for particular debris classes such as white goods, construction/demolition debris, or hazardous materials , things may be dumped and sorted.”
Sorting is a big job. Responsibility for part of that process starts at the source.
Prior to pickup, commercial or institutional entities — including nonprofits such as schools and churches — are required to assess hazardous entities in their trash and separate them . With exception of a few restrictions such as medical waste, households are exempt from many of those more stringent requirements.
What Blakeman calls the “boots on the ground component” of the process, individual pickup crews may be tasked with on-the-spot decision making about what will be collected and by whom.
Blakeman offered an example of a pile of mixed debris that included dangerous items such as leaking chemical barrels. The pickup crew would separate those items there and call for another truck that would take that and similar items straight to a hazmat dump, bypassing the temporary sites.
More sorting continues at the temporary sites, starting with vegetative matter that is tossed into a grinder in order to reduce its volume before it is sent to another location.
“We would operate those sites like a mini-landfill,” Blakeman said.
Trucks coming in would be evaluated by a tower-based inspector who would examine the truck’s contents from above. That worker would verify the load’s contents and weight, the truck number and the driver’s name.
That information and the extent of the truck traffic through the gate is then filed and tracked in a database.
Such tracking helps with, among other things, the real time decision-making to coordinate dispersal of the material in order to prevent bottlenecks.
“We don’t want to show up with a bunch of trucks at a place that is not ready for it,” according to Blakeman.
In the event of a large-scale emergency, among initial priorities is reopening the city’s primary transportation corridors.
“There could be an initial phase when we would come in with a big front-end loader and just push the stuff aside so that ambulances, police, and whatnot can get where they need to go. Then there would be a phased approach to moving that stuff,” he said.
The satellite sites could be in use for a while after the disaster. As things wind down, the last part of the process involves restoring sites to previous condition. With a park, for example, heavy trucks and piles of debris can do a number on the grounds, especially on ballfields.
Preferably, recovery funds from FEMA may be available, but there are no guarantees. Having a preapproved plan in place enhances the locality’s chances of qualifying for relief.
Typically, parks and recreation officials would have been in on the initial planning for the sites and have identified preferred locations in their jurisdiction.
Still, impact at any site will be significant even if the trucks do bypass baseball diamonds and leave fencing and lights unmolested.
Of course, that would take a park out of public use for a while.
“With an event of this sort, there will be shared sacrifice,” Blakeman cautioned.
