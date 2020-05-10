Therefore they did set over them taskmasters to afflict them with their burdens.
Exodus 1:11
And the Egyptians shall know that I am the Lord, when I stretch forth mine hand upon Egypt, and bring out the children of Israel from among them.
Exodus 7:5
A previous examination here of an instance of mistaken identity about a former waystation on the Underground Railroad turned up reference to an authentic such haven.
Said haven for escaping slaves was the Peter Mott residence in Lawnside, New Jersey, one of a number of National Park Service sites in multiple states devoted to the Underground Railroad, four in New Jersey alone.
Reginald Shareef, a source for the aforementioned examination of the origins of a house that once stood at the corner of Roanoke’s 10th Street and Staunton Avenue, had directed attention to Lawnside, where he has family.
The Mott house is preserved as a historic site under jurisdiction of the National Park Service and the Lawnside Historical Society.
Here in Virginia, the Park Service maintains Bruin’s Slave Jail in Alexandria, Fort Monroe in Hampton, the Moncuré Conway House in Falmouth, and Theodore Roosevelt Island in the Potomac River near Rosslyn.
As for Lawnside, that municipality near Camden had origins as far back as Colonial times as a community of free African Americans that thrived while brethren elsewhere were still in bondage. The Mott house was a key stop on the way to freedom for escaped slaves.
The Radford University political science and public policy professor’s connection to Lawnside is cousin Alice Marie Smith.
Her husband, Morris Smith, enjoys the distinction of helping to spearhead the effort to make the township the first in the country to observe a Martin Luther King Jr. Day after the civil rights leader’s 1968 assassination, Shareef said in an email.
Which brings us to the broad topic of the pre-Civil War efforts of escaped slaves and those who assisted them in what history has come to know as the Underground Railroad.
This peril-strewn path to freedom was what historian Page Smith called “the practical arm of the abolitionist movement.”
“It was a daily, dramatic manifestation of the determination of slaves to be free, free in the face of every hazard, and of the determination of thousands of whites to aid and abet them,” Smith wrote.
A subset of the aid and abetters were free blacks. Peter Mott was one of these. Born about 1807 and died in 1881, he and wife Elizabeth Ann Thomas Mott gave refuge to escaping slaves on the way to freedom farther north and in Canada during the years prior to the Civil War, according to a biographical sketch at the National Park Service’s website.
The couple was married in 1833, an event that brought their first New Jersey census reference. That suggests they may have been escaped slaves themselves.
The 1870 census lists Peter as being born in Delaware and Elizabeth in Virginia with no mention of whether they had been the children of slaves, according to the biography.
When the couple came to New Jersey, they settled in what was then known as Snow Hill, named after the slave state Maryland town many of the original citizens had come from. That town later merged with nearby Free Haven, a municipality founded in 1838 by prominent white Philadelphia abolitionist Ralph Smith as a home for free blacks.
Lawnside formed from Snow Hill and Free Haven in 1907, thus continuing the only antebellum African American community to be incorporated in New Jersey.
Mott bought the land on which he would build his two-story, five-room house from Jacob White Sr., a well-to-do black dentist and Underground Railroad supporter. The historical society disputes the name of the seller, identifying him as Thomas Stephenson.
Perhaps some other type of personal connection to White the rich dentist is how the Motts joined efforts to assist escaped slaves, but that is entirely speculation given that most of what we know about the family comes from oral history.
The local historical society was formed in 1991 specifically to lead efforts to preserve the Mott house, which had been abandoned and in decline for a number of years.
‘’The move to save the house has inspired people to try to find out more about him,’’ Linda Waller of the historical society told Robert Strauss of the New York Times in 2001. ‘’And in that way, we become historians, discovering more about our community and its long history.’’
The house has been closed temporarily as a result of the pandemic. More information is at http://www.petermotthouse.org/.
It took 11 years to bring the house back to life. Many more years than that and much bloodshed were required to abolish slavery from the land.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
