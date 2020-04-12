In the public interest during troubled times it is best to stay with lofty topics.
That goal was met recently here in the form of a short biographical sketch on Roanoke’s and the state’s leading pioneering aviatrix Martha Anne Woodrum Zillhardt.
The piece caught the attention of city native Whit Wirsing, now residing out west. The stylish Miss Woodrum, founder and owner of a flying business headquartered at an airport named in honor of her father the congressman, had been Mr. Wirsing’s neighbor.
“I grew up in the house at 2624 Stanley [Ave. S.E.] and the Woodrums lived at 2507 Stanley. Martha Anne got married in 1953 when I was 7,” he wrote.
The column had arrived at his attention courtesy of his aunt Kitty Koomen, also one of the sources of recollection therein. The two diverged on one point, the make of the white convertible the glamorous Martha Anne piloted on the shady streets of her home city.
“I used to see that car in the Woodrums’ driveway as a child, and it was a Jaguar, not a Cadillac,” the nephew wrote. “It was indeed a convertible, and it had red leather bucket seats.”
The story turns sad at that point.
“My mother (Kitty’s half-sister) died in an automobile accident on June 7, 1958, and just over a month later, I met Martha Anne while delivering newspapers.”
Those deliveries were an important daily event given the residence was that of Congressman Clifton Woodrum .
To interrupt briefly, the Woodrums were also grandparents of the late Clifton “Chip” Woodrum, quoted in Mrs. Zillhardt’s obituary remembering his aunt and reprised here. The relation was incorrectly reported previously.
In conversations for the first piece, Kitty recalled the cheerful impact this chance meeting had on the young paperboy. He confirmed as much, remembering “Martha Anne happened to be in town, came out on the porch, and I handed her the newspaper.”
By then she was Martha Anne Zillhardt, married to a doctor from western New York. The conversation with young Whit quickly turned to flying. That would have been entirely in keeping with businesswoman Zillhardt’s tireless lifelong promotion of aviation.
As you may reckon, discussion did not stay grounded for long.
“We got into a conversation and she took me for an airplane ride that summer in her Beechcraft Bonanza.”
Kitty Koomen’s memory had been dead on the money with which classic V-tailed model her friend flew, by the way.
In any event, Wirsing was prompted to do some research on the aircraft in which Martha Anne Zillhardt had once won a transcontinental air race.
“About a year ago on a lark, I Googled its call number, and lo and behold, it came up.”
Aside from cosmetics, same plane.
“It has been painted since she owned it. In 1958 it was cream color with green trim and had brown leather upholstery.” The owner is “some guy in North Dakota. It is a C-35, built in 1951, but you’d never guess it was almost 70 years old.”
Back to the Jag. By all accounts, Mrs. Zillhardt maintained a head-turning profile when behind the wheel. As for the car, it did splendidly even when parked.
“She said she’d go into Lipes Pharmacy or Tinnell’s, and when she come out, the car would be surrounded by teenagers, with the hood up.”
If that sounds a bit cheeky, be assured young south Roanoke males don’t change much over the years.
One of them had a pretty good day riding on a cloud. He referenced the accompanying photo of the transportation.
“I flew in the airplane pictured below on Saturday, August 23, 1958.”
As is only fitting, that story had an end that was utterly uplifting.
“Martha and I were friends for more than 40 years.”
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.