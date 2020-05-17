Must be because citizens have been cooped up of late, but columns on the general topic of the wild blue yonder of aviation have sparked a sturdy response of reader recollection.
Training flights for military pilots in the airspace of our region was one of the topics that prompted a mailbox haul of memories, some of which will follow. First, Meredith Woodrum Snowden sent in a memory and a photograph of her great aunt Martha Anne Woodrum Zillhardt, the pioneering local aviator profiled here a while back, and her Jaguar convertible.
“Both Martha Anne and her husband, Jack Zillhardt, were two of the happiest, most positive people I have ever met,” Meredith Snowden emailed. “They were a joy to know, and I am lucky to have grown up around them.”
The photo that arrived with the email showed Martha Anne Zillhardt posing with the 1950s-era Jag that once caused a sensation among hangers-out at old Lipes Pharmacy and generally cut a glamorous figure as she drove around town.
Here’s a sampling of eyewitness reports and other details about aerial visits paid to the region by military pilots on training runs.
Ron Gibbs of Blacksburg, retired major in the Air Force Reserve, wrote about military flights from perspective of his experience in the cockpit.
“As a former Vietnam F-4 pilot, I can tell you that the area around Blacksburg and other areas had very active low-level routes during the Vietnam conflict,” he wrote. “The mountains served as training for shielding from enemy radar in and around Hanoi and the area called Thud Ridge. The mountains led right into Hanoi so the training was vital for both Air Force and Navy pilots.”
Several emails had a Franklin County connection. Sue Stowe was writing from the Snow Creek area and the family farm, which she described as having outstanding views of both eastern and western horizons.
“Usually when I hear the first jet go over I have time to get out of the house to see the second one, sometimes a third,” she wrote. “They are magnificent. The noise is loud but only for a couple seconds. They are gone by the time you recognize they are approaching.”
One sighting was particularly vivid.
“On one occasion I was driving on Snow Creek Road and saw the pilot bank against Turkeycock Mountain. Oh what a sight. My brother tipped his hat at a plane while walking to the barn and the pilot did a roll in response. It just gives you chills. I pray for their safety as they are flying out of sight.”
Alan Foster has residences in both Rocky Mount and Fries, at the latter of which he recently saw a C-17 cargo plane flying up the New River Valley.
“It had a yellow band across the tail that indicates an Air National Guard airplane although we were unable to read which state’s air guard it was from,” he wrote. “Many times we have watched F-15s fly (much faster!) the same way in the river gulch.”
Foster referenced mention in a previous column of a F-15 crash in Franklin County years ago.
“Funny that you mentioned it but the very day we moved into our new home in Rocky Mount in 2004 is the day the F-15 fell out of the sky nearby. May 4 I’m pretty sure it was. A week later, a black bear was on the loose downtown and wandered into the local Carilion hospital through automatic doors.
“We had celebrated moving from Alexandria and away from Ground Zero, but had never experienced two events within a week like the F-15 and the bear. Yikes, we thought!”
Peggy Riethsmiller of Lexington wrote to say that she and her husband often observed the flights over their farm south of town.
“There are always two so when my husband hears the first one fly over he grabs our American flag and runs out to the pasture to wave it for the second plane,” she wrote. “Sometimes they do a slight wing tip ... don’t think it’s my imagination!”
Johnsey Cabaniss II of Roanoke recalled a mountaintop encounter in Alleghany County with a military flyover a while back. The occasion was a Memorial Day commemoration conducted by clergy held during the Second Gulf War.
“Most of the Air Force units that flew practice missions through the area were deployed overseas at the time,” he wrote. “While the ceremony was going on, we could hear the approach of a jet. When it came into view it was on the same level as the mountaintop that we were sitting on. We could see the pilot glance at us and waggle his wings as he passed by. I told my wife that our group probably had the only military flyover in Virginia that day.”
Becky Allen recalled her teaching days in a rural Amherst County school in sight of the Blue Ridge. Training flights over the school were regular events and on such occasions, when students heard the jets roaring past low, they were obliged to instinctively duck for cover.
These interrupted instruction time episodes annoyed the instructor, particularly a flyover during Virginia Department of Education testing. Her peeved reaction was to put in a telephone call of complaint to the office of John Warner, then the state’s senior U.S. Senator. She spoke to one of the senator’s aides to voice her concern.
“The next morning I was called to the office for a phone call,” Allen emailed. “One of Sen. Warner’s aides called back and told me the jets should not be flying directly over our school and their flight pattern would be altered. It was altered. I must say I can’t imagine a congressperson or senator taking the time nowadays to take interest in such a minor concern, but I definitely have a lot of respect for Senator Warner.”
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
