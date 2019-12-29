Interacting with the holiday mailbag, blessings of the season to all senders and readers:
In the wake of reporting on defunct Mason Mill Dam on Tinker Creek and its potential removal on environmental and other grounds, Virginia Department of Historic Resources archaeologist Tom Klatka provided the January 2018 site report he prepared.
Tools of the study included tape measurement, aerial imagery, photography and observation. Surface and subsurface testing was not involved.
“Observed landscape remains of the a 19th-century rolling mill complex … reused in the first half of the 20th century as a water pumping station” and including a rock and concrete dam astride Tinker Creek.
Rolling mills are industrial facilities that convert metal into sheets, bars and other forms.
In addition, the Mason Mill site featured a concrete-lined headrace, rock and concrete pumping station foundation, metal overshot wheel, and tailrace.
“The dam appears to be the original dam built for the early rolling mill operation, but it undoubtedly went through episodes of repair, rebuilding and stabilization,” Klatka wrote.
Most of what remains appears to be remnants of the circa 1926-51 pump station. The original tailrace seems to have been refurbished for use by the pump station.
The dam itself measures 5-feet thick by 175-feet long. The surviving millpond stretches “at least” 325 feet upstream. Flow from the millpond travels through a sectional tailrace to the east side of the dam. Part of the tailrace shows stone lining partially obscured by mud and vegetation debris.
A “modern” concrete and metal staircase bridges the gate system that controls water flow. From sluice gate to pumphouse measures roughly 382 feet. A large terrace separates the pumphouse and dam.
“Post 1950 conversion of the property into a city park appears to have resulted in minimal disturbance to the terrace or historic resources.”
Quoting historians Helen Prillaman and Raymond Barnes, Klatka told of a fire in 1925 or 1926 that destroyed the original rolling mill structure, never to be rebuilt. Neither researcher reported the original date the mill seat was established.
According to Prillaman, the mill changed hands in 1881 and that operation continued until the fire almost 45 years later. Plans were afoot shortly after the end of World War I in 1918 to convert the mill to hydroelectric ends, but that aim was dashed by the fire.
Shortly thereafter, J.N. Phelps bought the property in order to build the pump station to serve new development in the East Gate neighborhood and stretching out Williamson Road.
A tunnel starting “several hundred” yards above the springs on Tinker Creek was dug through a hill and a concrete race carried water to the water wheel at the pump station.
Since little is known of the origins of the rolling mill or perhaps before that a gristmill or mills, Klatka suggested more historical research would be in order.
“Archival research and archaeological investigations would undoubtedly provide information leading to a detailed interpretation of the history of the commercial facilities on this property.”
The same column about Mason Mill also included information about a structure removal project on Roanoke River.
Bill Tanger, chairman of the Friends of the Rivers of Virginia, called in to add that organization had advocated successfully with both city government and Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries to initiate the work.
The project involved relocating a box culvert for the sewer system so it did not obstruct current flow and impede free movement of fish and wildlife.
Reporting here on the old Daleville College referenced Benton Alderman, one of the students. Son Bob Alderman reacted.
“Dad was older than most students as he was born in 1896 and was attending Daleville because there was not a high school near his home at Buffalo Mountain in Floyd,” the younger Alderman wrote.
Noting that turn of the century student photographs show young people of unusually serious visage, the son suggested that impression may be misleading. A story illustrated his point.
One of the elder Alderman’s pals was a prankster apparently with something of a mean streak. During meal time in the school’s dining facility, the young aspiring saboteur distracted a dull-witted chef and poured a healthy measure of croton oil in the pot of gravy.
Derived from the Asian plant Latin name Croton tiglium, the acrid-smelling lubricant is useful for duty as what Webster’s describes as a “powerful purgative.”
The grandfather became a co-conspirator in this diabolical (imagine, at a Church of the Brethren school!) plot being the only other person briefed by the perp.
Neither boy partook of the gravy.
Shortly after the meal, the halls outside toilet facilities were jam-packed to capacity. The unfortunate repercussions were “many mishaps and lots of confusion.”
Presumably, after matriculating at Daleville’s sister school Bridgewater College, the elder Alderman went on to a long career of good deeds and selfless, community-minded acts.
He enjoyed his son’s unwavering support.
“I lucked out when it comes to parents.”
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.