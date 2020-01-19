Among our missions in this space is education. Cheerfully, learning is a shared experience. One lesson is a constant. For scholars in this newspaper market, railroading in all its aspects is a never-ending point of interest.
Predictably, findings on the Folly Mills Creek Viaduct in Augusta County published here last week prompted a number of offers of additional information.
For that, our appreciation extends to Don Arnold of Troutville, Jimmy Lisle of Roanoke, Angela Watkins of Natural Bridge Station and our pals Bob Kinsey and George Kegley for pointing out other landmark relics of the defunct Valley Railroad. That is the same line that once clattered over the precisely cut stone four-span arched bridge at Folly Mills Creek.
Also suggested in these communications was further reading in the splendid volume “Iron Horses in the Valley: The Valley and Shenandoah Railroads 1886-1882,” published in 2000 by Salem’s John Hildebrand, both a distinguished historian and civil engineer.
The Valley and Shenandoah Valley were competing lines following more or less parallel routes, the Shenandoah Valley line to the east of the Valley corridor. The Valley was backed in large part by the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad and the Shenandoah Valley by the B&O rival Pennsylvania Railroad. For each, the goal was to develop connections to new markets in the south opened at the end of the Civil War.
“By reading the book, and to a great extent by following the old U.S. 11, as well as Interstate 81, one can follow the path of the abandoned railroad,” Watkins wrote in an email.
Indeed, the book suggests an entire travelogue along the historic right of way from Harrisonburg to Salem.
“Beginning at Harrisonburg and proceeding south to Staunton, the existing tracks can be seen at many locations,” Hildebrand wrote.
At Verona in Augusta County, crossing the Middle River is an 1872 bridge built of wrought-iron girders set on masonry piers. The old depot still stands at Fort Defiance. From Staunton to Lexington “close observation of the countryside on either side of [Interstate] 81 will reveal traces of the old roadbed and remains of other masonry structures.”
In Lexington just west of Washington and Lee University, the old station and depot survive. Along Virginia 610 — the old Plank Road — between Lexington and Natural Bridge are masonry bridge abutments, masonry arches and boxes “in different stages of completion” along with signs of the original roadbed.
Along this stretch is the “largest concentration of the Valley Railroad’s remains,” according to Hildebrand.
After crossing into Botetourt County, a 12-foot arch may be seen near Cedar Bluff Church, which is on U.S. 11 north of the interchange with I-81 at Arcadia. The interstate wiped out other traces of the line in Botetourt County other than in the vicinity of Tinker Mountain.
In the Roanoke Valley, another 12-foot masonry arch is north of the intersection of Peters Creek and Cove roads. An unfinished 20-foot arch is south of Cove Road opposite Peters Creek Church of the Brethren.
Another arch and roadbed section are at Gish Branch at North Mill Road in Salem. Large stones that had been intended for use on the bridge at Carvin Creek are scattered near Hollins University. Some of those stones were later salvaged for use in construction of walls for that institution’s power plant, Hildebrand reported.
Among the many fascinating aspects of Hildebrand’s account is his detailed examination of the work done by the engineers and builders and their biographies. The chief engineer was James Randolph, later to hold that same post with the B&O. The lead building contractor was Claiborne Rice Mason.
Mason, a New Yorker with “no formal education,” had built a thriving railroad construction business after beginning his first contract by himself “with a pick, a shovel, and a mule.”
Similarly physically rugged and tough-minded were the anonymous masons, stonecutters and laborers who worked for Mason. For the Lexington to Salem stretch alone, the required workforce was estimated to be 1,200.
Of the workmen it was written this “task was difficult, strenuous and dangerous and performed in all extremes of weather.” Furthermore, workers and their families were obliged to live rough on site unless they were among the lucky few who could go home at the end of the work day.
Two marginalized groups provided most of the heavy lifting. Skilled labor was done by Irish immigrants; most of the heavy work was done by African Americans who were former slaves.
In a 1992 interview in the Staunton Daily News Leader, the owner of the land at Folly Mills Creek from which the viaduct construction was staged, the late W. Stuart Moffett Jr., was quoted as saying part of the building crew was comprised of convict labor.
Hildebrand wrote that such labor had been proposed for the larger Valley construction project, but no evidence could be found that such was ever employed.
Of the landowner’s claim, Hildebrand said this week, “I doubt it.”
There is no disputing that building a rail line in limestone country with pick, shovel, block and tackle, and mule was like Bette Davis’ description of old age — “no place for sissies.”
The crewmen worked “from dawn to dusk, with only short breaks for lunch, supper, and a liquor ration.”
Like everything else on the job, the booze was probably far from smooth.
