One whistle-stop has somehow managed to generate a considerable length of newsprint. Nace continues to do so.
Q: Back in the 1960s, the store in Nace was operated by a woman named Virginia Nace. What is known about her?
Tom Robinson
Vinton
A: Combined with what the questioner already knows and current findings, we are still left with a mostly incomplete biographical picture.
Tom Robinson knew her from his days as a milkman for old Clover Creamery, his route running from Roanoke down U.S. 11 all the way to Lithia Road just to the south of Buchanan. Nace and its general store and post office across from the old railroad depot was one of a number of commercial and residential stops he’d make in his daily rounds.
To fix the era more clearly in the mind’s eye, the milk he delivered was contained in glass bottles.
“I was in my 20s at the time and I’d say she was probably in her 40s,” Robinson said.
She lived in a house near the railroad trestle over the road that led back down the hill to the main highway, he said.
The residence is a key piece of information because the store was set up in the bygone fashion in which living quarters were included upstairs or out back of the retail space.
Among his most vivid memories of Virginia Nace was a poignant one.
“One day I pulled into the parking lot to make the delivery and she came running out on the porch screaming for me to come in there,” he said. “So I went in and we stood in front of a radio and listened that President Kennedy had just been assassinated.”
Becky Mushko of Penhook maintains a blog called “The Naces of Lithia” and counts Naces among her ancestors. One clue about the storekeeper was included therein.
Six daughters of the Lithia branch of the family survived infancy, Mushko wrote in a 2010 blog post. One of them, the fourth oldest, was named Cora Virginia Nace. Born in 1888, she succumbed to stomach cancer Aug. 27, 1945.
At that point, she was married to Thomas Orren Hunt, whose career as a storekeeper included an establishment in Buchanan.
Obviously Cora Virginia Nace Hunt is not the same person as the store proprietor of Robinson’s memory. The shared name of Virginia does suggest a family connection, but where?
Becky Mushko had no more information. Nor did Rena Worthen, a researcher on Botetourt County genealogy and history.
As for the store, it still stands but is abandoned and in dilapidated condition. The owner is Kathy Crowder Rhodes, the third generation of her family’s ownership. Her grandfather John Thomas Crowder bought the store in the 1970s and then operated it before selling out to Kathy Rhodes’ parents. They too ran the establishment into the 1980s when it closed, she said.
The grandfather sold the contents of the building after he bought it to start his own business, she said. Regarding previous proprietors, she had no further information.
As an aside, Becky Mushko noted a previous reference here to an Orren Hunt of the same first initial but another surname. The husband of her great aunt Cora died in 1965 and was known to the family as “Uncle T.O.” There were many similarities between the two Hunts, she wrote, including origins in Franklin County (Uncle T.O. was from the Snow Creek area), a Norfolk residence later in life, and careers in the grocery business.
That prompted her to research the discrepancy in the first names, but she could find no match for the other Orren Hunt. T.O. Hunt is buried at Lithia Baptist, she wrote.
One more unsolved mystery to add to the growing list in this space.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
