The divine is the author of serendipity.
How else to explain the happy coincidence of recent reporting here on local railroading history and a presentation and discussion on the same topic last week in Lexington?
“Rockbridge Rails: Their Local Histories and Influence” was the first of the 2020 programs offered by the Rockbridge Historical Society. Free to the public and curated by Washington and Lee University special collections librarian Byron Faidley, the talk was staged at Manly Memorial Baptist Church.
Faidley presented a slide show of archival photographs and maps to accompany anecdotes about railroad influence on the county’s economic and cultural heritage.
Source material for the talk was literally at Faidley’s fingertips. Some of it came from the W&L special collections horde at Lower Level 1 of James G. Leyburn Library.
“We also have the archival holdings of Rockbridge Historical Society here at Washington and Lee,” he said in a post-presentation telephone interview last week. “We can keep them climate-controlled. People at the school in the two archival collections lived in the town and owned property in the community.
“The two collections complement one another really well.”
Also sourced was the work of historians John Hildebrand of Salem and Bob Cohen of Rockville, Maryland, both also quoted here in previous railroad writings.
Hildebrand wrote “Iron Horses in the Valley: The Valley and Shenandoah Valley Railroads, 1866-1882.” Cohen penned “A Trip by Rail in the Shenandoah Valley on the Baltimore & Ohio and the Southern Railway.”
Another of Faidley’s sources was Alfred Kresse’s “Chesapeake & Ohio Lexington, VA. Branch” from the C&O Historical Society, a volume the librarian assisted with finding photographs and materials for.
“Together with Bob Cohen’s Volume and John Hildebrand’s, I had a great informational foundation from which to glean Rockbridge-specific information.”
Faidley says he read Hildebrand’s book multiple times in his research. They’d never met, which the librarian would like to change. Faidley has met Cohen.
“We met for what turned out to be a five-hour lunch in Woodstock one afternoon.”
To illustrate the abiding love of the public for the history and romance of railroading, a standing-room-only audience of 250 plus overflow into the choir room assembled for the talk on a pretty Sunday afternoon.
The count came courtesy of Manly Memorial pastor J. Michael Wilkins, who shared the estimate with Faidley.
Faidley, 35, is one of the multitude from these parts steeped and marinated in railroad lore and heritage by birth. A Covington native, his family connection was his grandfather’s 47-year career with the old Chesapeake and Ohio, a dominant Alleghany County transportation interest close to forever.
“Then I was an undergraduate at Virginia Military Institute. I’ve seen the Folly Mills Bridge on [Interstate] 81 like pretty much anybody else passing by on the way to Staunton. Valley Railroad ran right behind VMI.”
Faidley, who holds a master of nonprofit leadership studies from Lynchburg University, has worked at W&L for six years. Other duties there include managing the Lee Chapel Museum. He is also on the board of the Miller’s House Museum at Jordan’s Point in Lexington. The focus there is travel by river, railroad, and road.
Speaking of, the Faidley slide presentation will be on exhibit at the museum when it opens for its season from late March until late November. Openings are 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. More is at https://www.millershousemuseum.org/.
Of course, there is no substitute for seeing the real thing. Pilgrims may follow Hilldebrand’s guidance down the Valley ghost line: “The largest concentration of the Valley Railroad’s remains is located between Lexington and Natural Bridge along [Virginia] 610, the Plank Road. … masonry bridge abutments, masonry arches and boxes in different stages of completion and evidences of the original roadbed can be seen.”
Do more scouting through Mr. Hildebrand here https://salemmuseum.org/product/iron-horses-in-the-valley/.
Cohen rides the rods and makes the whistle stops in a narrated tour of the northern valley in his book.
That may be had online through the B&O Historical Society.
Additional W&L special collections information, phone numbers, and emails is at https://library.wlu.edu/specialcollections/.
We’ll leave you with words songwriter Chris LeDoux jotted down. The late Lexington-raised physician John Starling sang them well:
And the brakeman waves from the red caboose
He’s a part of the past, never quite turns loose
It’s a part of the soul and a heart and the mind
Of a boy who’s raised by the railroad line …
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
