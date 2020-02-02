Habitual readers of these dispatches may be concluding that lately here we have flowing water and bridges on the brain. That would be correct.
Q: What is the update on progress and traffic patterns for the Interstate 81 New River bridge project at mile marker 105 at Radford?
Jerry Davis
Dublin
A: When the Virginia Department of Transportation decided to undertake repairs on the bridge, two understandings were reached at the outset.
The initial finding was that the project would involve a pair of bridges, one over the river and another crossing over the interstate at the exit. The second conclusion was that there was only enough money in the budget to cover work on the northbound interstate lanes.
“The southbound lane was in better shape than the northbound,” VDOT spokesman Jason Bond said.
Undertaken beginning in early 2017, the $62.2 million project on the circa 1965 bridge is expected to wrap up later this year. The bridge was renamed the Trooper Andrew Fox Memorial Bridge in 2015 in memory of a Virginia state trooper who died in the line of duty.
As with all major road projects, this one has involved some motorist inconvenience. Ongoing, expect continued slowdowns and lane and shoulder closures.
Lane closures could be in effect from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. during the work week. Shoulder shutdowns could be anytime during the week.
Then, there is something called slow rolls that would fall into the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. time frame when typical traffic is light. What happens there involves both north and south lanes. The idea is to slow traffic down from the 60 mph through the construction zone to speeds occasionally including a near crawl.
“They slow the traffic to create a gap when they are placing structural steel beams,” Bond said. “That’s been happening recently. They do the slow rolls in order to place those beams.”
One way to look at that process is to consider the slow rolls as a moving roadblock.
“There are vehicles in the travel lanes slowing down and coming almost to a stop and maybe even a full stop. Traffic will be moving at a speed a lot slower than 60.”
Beam placement is the only part of the job that has much of an impact on the southbound lane.
“They bring the crane in, they slow the traffic down, they place the beam, then they take the slow roll out and return traffic to its normal speed.”
Slow roll procedures usually require roughly 20 minutes. Expect them to include both north and south interstate lanes between mile markers 104 and 106.
The ramp at 105 will be closed until sometime this spring as work continues.
During that period, in order to enter the northbound lane from the exit involves a width-restricted detour down Rock Road to Tyler Avenue and out to the north Radford exit at marker 109.
Improvements on the exit at 105 include widening the ramp.
“As you come across the bridge northbound and are going into the exit, you have a longer ramp from Virginia 232 to make the exit. The new bridge over the interstate will be wider. The bridge will actually have part of the ramp that feeds into 105.”
That meant that the new bridge carrying Virginia 232 over the interstate also would be wider in order to accommodate the exit feeding into the northbound traffic on the interstate.
Outside of the construction crews and VDOT rule makers, most would agree that any sort of slowdown in interstate highway traffic is considered a nuisance.
Too bad. Consider the alternative.
“You can’t just go on the interstate and say, ‘Oh, we’re going to stop traffic.’ You can’t just send a flagger out.”
Approval for work on the southbound lanes of the New River bridge does not appear to be imminent, but when it does arrive, the planning process could be abbreviated. Some of that planning was done in the initial stages of the project on the northbound lanes.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
