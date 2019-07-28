Today’s topics are follow-ups on flowers, fizz and flags.
To start, turn back to the vaguely unsatisfying answer given several columns ago to the question concerning the origins of the name Algoma, the large Franklin County farm that shared its name with a school and eventually that section of the county itself.
Our response centered on possible background of the proper noun, but little specific information on how the farm got the name.
After the column appeared in print, we heard from Sam Guerrant III, whose family owned and operated the farm in its heyday.
“The place was first known as Ash Grove from a grove of ash trees,” he wrote in an email. “The Post Office Department put the name Algoma on the place when at one time there was a post office there — a small post office.
“I have no idea when this happened. We did not name it.”
Thus, a last appeal goes out to the Franklin County Historical Society, of which I am a member. If anybody has more information how Algoma got its name, we’ll print that follow-up.
Now, attention turns to another question, this involving geography and botany, from somebody else with family ties to Algoma.
Q: In the column about Algoma, you mentioned Sweet Annie Hollow. I had not heard of that location for many years. Do you know the origin of the name?
Jack Helie
Exeter, New Hampshire
A: Before turning to the specifics of the answer, Virginia 623 in Floyd County, known as Sweet Annie Drive to the locals, runs on a west-east axis that ends at its eastern end just short of the Blue Ridge Parkway not far from the point where Floyd, Franklin and Roanoke counties meet.
That is mentioned as an aid to the geographically challenged to pinpoint the general area under discussion.
Sweet Annie is the common name for Artemisia annua, a common plant in North America and multiple other continents that has served such varied purposes as an being aromatic herb for sachets and potpourri, a florist’s flourish, and a treatment for malaria and other ills.
Other common names for Artemisia are sweet wormwood, wormweed, sweet sagewort and huang hua hao.
The annual plant with the glossy foliage and abundant yellow flowers is prolific and large, up to 6 feet tall.
Depending on location and the whims of the landowner, A. annua may be considered an invasive species. The plant is generous in sharing its pollen to the hay fever-afflicted and could cause unhappy reactions for the skin.
As for its history, A. annua has been used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat malaria and fevers for close to 2,000 years.
There’s more.
“Other reported pharmacological activities include cytotoxicity against cancer cells, and antibacterial and antifungal activity,” according to a heavily footnoted article.
Added to that impressive list of benefits is utility for anti-inflammation, counter to infectious diseases, and applications to immunology and dermatology, sciencedirect.com reports.
Multiple chapters there report in extravagant detail chemical properties and additional applications.
Meanwhile, recent reporting on a ginger ale bottler of yore uncorked a downpour of communication from the vast community of devotees of those golden carbonated bubbles.
Q: About a year ago, I discovered a type of ginger ale at Walmart called Canfield’s and it is the best I’ve ever had. Now, the store where I shop does not carry it any more. Where can I get it?
Mary Beth White
Salem
A: Try another Walmart. The company website includes Canfield’s and heaven knows how many other brands and flavors of the fizzy beverage.
Online soda-searchers who seek to be more adventurous than the traditionalists of the ginger ale crowd can find Canfield’s oxymoron of a drink for weight watchers: Chocolate Fudge Diet.
We neither drink nor serve diet beverages at the answer desk, but Chocolate Fudge Diet must be tasty for that sort of thing.
After syndicated columnist Bob Greene touted it in print, sales increased 100-fold to 50 million cans per annum, according to details of 1985 U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals trademark dispute case A.J. Canfield Co. v. Vess Beverages Inc.
Speaking of matters of national importance, we close with a reminder of U.S. flag etiquette.
Q: Please advise on the protocol for flying the American flag with another flag on the same pole.
John R. Phillips
Radford
A: As per standards at usaflag.org:
“When it is displayed from the same flagpole with another flag — of a state, community, society or scout unit — the flag of the United States must always be at the top except that the church pennant may be flown above the flag during church services for Navy personnel when conducted by a Naval chaplain on a ship at sea.”
