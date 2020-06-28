Astride the horses of knowledge and enlightenment, the cavalry arrives to the rescue once more.
The many friends of the newspaper called or wrote to offer accurate information about the former postmistress of Nace whose biography recently was sought in this space. For such we give thanks.
Now to power past the biographical office of undeliverable mail at which your tour guide dumped you previously. Blame it on a partial case of mistaken identity. At least we had the first name right.
In the vanguard of the truth providers was Mary Anne Obenshain, the Troutville historian who was on the phone with new research almost as soon as the printed version of the paper hit doorsteps Monday morning with the aforementioned regrettable dead end. The storekeeper and postmistress was Mary Virginia Brugh Weddle.
Another fast-arriving phone call came from Barbara Divers, who grew up in Nace and confirmed the identity of the double-duty postmistress and storekeep.
Next up was one of Virginia Weddle’s relatives, Dan Brugh, whose family ran another store down the hill from Nace on U.S. 11 between Troutville and Lithia.
“She was born in 1911 and died in 1982,” he emailed. “My Dad bought the farmland from Virginia and she retained a lot and built a house there where she lived until her death. The house where she was raised was sold to someone else.”
Another relative, Jack Rader, left a message.
“She was a cousin of ours and ran the store for a long time,” he said. “She did live down at the foot hill near the trestle and not in the store building.”
She was a businesswoman first and a bride later, he said.
“She married her beau of many years before she retired.”
The lucky groom was Doyle William Weddle, and the bells rang for the happy couple on Oct. 6, 1962, in Buchanan, wrote Calvin Weddle, who added that they lived in a new house built on Brugh land near U.S. 11.
The couple is buried at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Weddle wrote.
Before she married, she lived with her mother and brother William Brugh in the house by the trestle. Calvin Weddle knew the residence well because he was a frequent visitor at his paternal grandparents’ house in Nace Hollow and later to the same residence when cousins lived there.
“When we would visit them, my brother and I and the two male cousins played all over those hills. Sometime we would walk over to downtown Nace and buy candy and ice cream from Virginia Brugh.”
Occasionally, visits to the Weddle cousins extended to the Brughs down the hill.
“When we left my relatives and if my father saw William Brugh at his barn, my father would stop and talk to William for half an hour or more.”
Conversation may have turned occasionally to an amusingly ticklish topic relating to Weddle/Brugh history.
“My grandparents took their cow to the Brugh place to pasture because their land didn’t have enough pasture for the cow. My father’s youngest sister told me that when the school bus dropped her off at Brughs near the trestle, she would have to bring the cow home to be milked later.”
The bovine walk was not a chore the aunt relished.
“She said it was very embarrassing leading that cow up the road.”
Hopefully, her appreciation for the availability of fresh dairy products grew in later years.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
