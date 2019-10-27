Let it never be said that icons go unquestioned and touchy subjects avoided here. Our job is to assist the curious.
Q: I camp at Wanchese, North Carolina, on Roanoke Island for two weeks every summer. I have heard that when the late Andy Griffith was in the area, he refused to sign autographs or talk to anybody who happened upon him. Is this true?
John Parsons,
Frostburg, Maryland
A: The favorite son of Mount Airy and Manteo, North Carolina, and beloved star of the silver and small screens and stage needs no introduction here. “The Andy Griffith Show” continues to be syndicated daily nationwide and has been shown in the Star City market for most of my lifetime to this day.
Tom Landon, the esteemed previous What’s On Your Mind correspondent, skillfully fielded another question about Mr. Griffith a few years back. That research is one of the sources for the following report.
In some ways, today’s question deals with philosophical and ethical issues we’ll get to. Some background will be helpful at the onset.
Griffith, who died in 2012 after an acclaimed show business career that extended back to the 1940s, had a second home just outside Manteo. That 70-acre waterfront property was more estate than vacation home.
“He wasn’t extremely visible in the community and only a few trusted locals made it beyond his gated driveway, but we knew he was here,” local reporter Molly Harrison wrote in Griffith’s obituary.
So yes, it is true that Griffith guarded his privacy. Locals were said to show a sophisticated respect for that stance. People were proud of him, Outer Banks freelance writer Kip Tabb wrote in an appreciation piece.
“It was pride that was never publicly acknowledged since everyone who lived here studiously ignored him in public — an act that granted him the anonymity and normal life that he so clearly craved.”
The philosophical and ethical question about Griffith’s desire for low-key privacy is the same as it is for any public figure. How much of themselves do they owe the larger community? The accompanying idea is, are those who seek access to the famous subject to some sort of ground rules? When does common courtesy enter the discussion?
Upon Griffith’s death, the tributes arrived in torrents.
“Respect. At every turn he demonstrated his honest respect for people and he never seemed to expect theirs in return, but wanted to earn it,” wrote Ron Howard, who played Opie, Mayberry Sheriff Andy Taylor’s son.
Mal Vincent is the longtime critic for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, which circulates on the Outer Banks. Although he and Griffith were fellow small town guys and University of North Carolina graduates, they met only once. They were often telephone conversationalists, though.
“We shared one other thing: the same powerful motivator,” Vincent wrote recently. “Everyone told us we’d never make a living in our chosen fields. We both proved them wrong, he as an actor and me as a movie critic, though he did so in a much more lucrative manner.”
Brad Paisley made a video of the song “Waitin’ on a Woman” with Griffith on Roanoke Island in 2008.
“An actor who never looked like he was acting, a moral compass who saved as many souls as most preachers and an entertainer who put smiles on more faces than almost anyone; this was as successful a life as is pretty much possible,” Paisley wrote.
Autograph anecdote
Given that this is World Series time, we’ll close with a related topic in a baseball story. Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda liked to tell it. This is from the great essayist Roger Angell’s reporting.
Lasorda grew up in Pennsylvania and as a youth attended parochial school, where he once volunteered for duty as a student crossing guard. In addition to public safety, soon-to-be baseball lifer Lasorda had another motive for this service. There would be an award of a ticket to a big league game — “an event he had yet to witness.”
Game day arrived and the nuns spirited their young charges to Philadelphia’s old Shibe Park, where the resident Phillies were to engage the then -New York Giants.
Near game’s end, the boys went down to a lower section of the stadium where they could request autographs from ballplayers on the way back to their clubhouse.
As the visiting Giants were leaving the field, young Lasorda held his scorecard up to the first player who strode by and asked him to sign.
“Outta my way, kid,” the ballplayer said, shoving past.
Young Tommy was as devastated as one might expect. With tears in his eyes, he caught the number of the hit-and-run slugger, later to look him up in his program. The guy’s name was Buster Maynard.
“I never forgot it,” Lasorda said.
Years later in 1949, Lasorda was pitching in the South Atlantic League for the Dodgers affiliate. It was opening day of the minor league season and Lasorda was the starter. The third batter up looked vaguely familiar.
He was. The PA man announced the broad-shouldered slugger as Buster Maynard, now on the downside of his career and trying to work his way back to the Majors.
Lasorda’s first pitch “nearly removed the button from the top of [Maynard’s] cap.” The second delivery whizzed behind the batter. The third under the gent’s Adam’s apple confirmed malice. The pro forma bench-clearing brawl ensued.
After the game, Lasorda was dressing for the bus ride when informed he had a visitor. It was Maynard “who wore a peaceable but puzzled expression.”
Have we ever met? Not exactly, Lasorda said. Did I ever bat against you somewhere else? No.
“Well, why were you tryin’ to take my head off out there?”
“You didn’t give me your autograph.”
Lasorda used to tell that story every spring to the new crop of Dodgers players. Always give autographs, Lasorda would counsel.
“You never can tell. In baseball, anything can happen.”
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
