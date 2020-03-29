Educational enrichment is one of the primary motivations for content in this space. The reason is straightforward. Preparation of these passages enables the reader’s servant to learn as much or more than they do.
One such lesson: A good story assumes a life of its own.
So it has been with tales of the great Daleville Academy soiree caper, authenticity uncertain but plotline sublime. The particulars may be in question at this point, but evidence continues to emerge that there is truth therein.
More on that in two shakes. First, a brief recap of previous installments.
The yarn goes that long about the early years of the 20th century, young ladies boarding in the now defunct Botetourt County institution of higher learning were known to throw parties from time to time in their dormitory. As you would expect, social occasions involving college-age young women are certain to attract numbers of male admirers.
Common sense along with a basic understanding of social history leads us to assume that these parties would not be permissible, should they involve a mixed crowd. Clearly such affairs would have been entirely outside the bounds of the mores of that era, not to mention the regulations of the college itself.
Proper young ladies simply did not entertain in their private living quarters.
Despite societal standards and a pious code of conduct certain to reign in a Church of the Brethren-sponsored college, as Daleville was, such gatherings would be all but unthinkable.
Yet girls will be girls and their beaux certainly enthusiastic recipients of such an invitation.
The upshot of the story was a continuing conspiracy involving the gents arriving at these dormitory soirees on the sly by means of basket and rope. The girls were on the upper floor of these student living quarters, you see.
Unfortunately for the revelers, this plot was uncovered by the school’s authorities. One of them, a man, resolved to infiltrate such a gathering in order to bring the scofflaws to justice. For this, he employed the element of surprise by substituting himself for an invitee in order to be hoisted to the window above to bear witness to presumed improper conduct.
Painfully for all concerned, most particularly the authority figure, the girls discovered to their dismay who was at the other end of the rope and in their fright and excitement, let loose the tether and sent the man tumbling to earth and an uncertain fate.
Or so the story goes.
Because no eyewitnesses have so far come forward to support this account, the assumption has been that it is entirely possible the yarn is apocryphal, never mind the literary merit.
New testimony continues to emerge, though. The latest comes from Botetourt County native and local history scholar Dave Robbins.
Robbins, a Salem resident now, had a direct link to a reliable source.
“My grandfather Frank Harris, who worked as a blacksmith and also for Rockydale Quarries for most of his life, grew up at the old Daleville Mill at the foot of Tinker Mountain right behind Daleville College,” related Robbins, 73.
Robbins’ great-grandfather Sam Harris ran the mill. As for Robbins’ maternal grandfather: “He was a great storyteller.”
His account of the college caper was pretty much the same one related previously involving shindig interruption, frightened panic, and a precipitous fall.
“I can remember him telling that story back in the early 1960s,” Robbins said.
Better still, the grandfather’s telling provided a name and an outcome. Previous versions involved an anonymous adult who suffered an unknown fate from his alleged tumble.
“He said it was ‘old man Nininger’ and when the girls saw who he was, they let go of the rope. I guess they were on the second floor and not the third floor, thank God. He said the old man got bruised up. I don’t know about any broken bones.”
The Mr. Nininger in question would most probably have been Benjamin F. Nininger, a charter member of the board of trustees of what was first incorporated by the General Assembly in 1892 as the Botetourt Normal College.
Part of Daleville’s history was recounted in “Bridgewater College: The First Hundred Years 1880-1980.” Daleville later was absorbed by the larger affiliated institution. Nininger was identified in that volume along with Theodore C. Denton, another original Daleville board member, as the “institution’s greatest benefactors.”
Judging from the response, the dorm room party caper was deemed an exceptionally grave circumstance that warranted the attention of the highest levels of authority.
How did Frank Harris know the story? Robbins could only speculate.
“He could have been invited to the party.”
In any event, the grandfather’s gifts as a storyteller were self-evident. Robbins provided one last example, this one dealing with a farmer who lived along the Botetourt length of Catawba Road. The farmer, a pious Dunkard named Jamison, sold produce and the like onsite.
“There was a gate at the road to his house that was always closed but never locked.”
Even so, Robbins recalled going there with his grandfather, who would always honk his horn and wait for the farmer to come to the gate. This was a curious practice to the grandson, who asked why giving such notice was necessary provided they could open the unlocked gate and drive up to the house.
“That’s so he can have time to put away his television.”
