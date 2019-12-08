Never underestimate the allure or challenge of moving water.
Q: I would like to know more about the dam on Tinker Creek at Mason Mill Park. Does it serve a purpose anymore? From what I can tell, it serves to block the flow of aquatic wildlife from creek to river, river to creek. Has the possibility of tearing it down ever been explored?
Dale Dulaney
Hollins
A: The park, often mistaken for nearby East Gate Park, is without question one of Roanoke’s most dynamic, beautiful and historic holdings.
With its large rocks, cold water trout in season and the dramatic hillsides that tumble down to the creek banks, it is also rare real estate indeed.
Those who have never been to the park, located at 1900 Mason Mill Road N.E., are urged to seek out elegant and detailed nature writing about it at the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries website.
In one way, the centerpiece of the park is the dam, a historic 19th century remnant of one of the Roanoke Valley’s many such defunct entities. The spillway and water wheel are intact, the righteous work of the valley’s preservationists and the fine public servants of the city stormwater division of the public works department.
The water wheel has been operational as a museum piece but appears to be idle now.
“I have seen it working before; I haven’t seen it working lately,” city engineer Luke Pugh said.
The question of dam removal is immensely complicated and part of a national movement. Whether Mason Mill dam will become part of that national discussion remains an open issue.
Senior engineer Marcus Aguilar of the stormwater division has heard conversation on the topic but not much beyond that.
“The idea has floated around,” he said. “I heard something maybe six months ago, but I don’t really know if it was an environmental group taking it into consideration or if it was somebody saying maybe we should think about this as a project sometime down the road.”
There is no more diligent local advocate for moving water than Bill Tanger, chairman of the Friends of the Rivers of Virginia.
“FORVA is always looking to return streams and rivers to their natural state, and this would be one we would love to restore,” he wrote in an email. “We would of course preserve the historical integrity of the place, as well.”
There is local precedent for such action. The city in recent years already has removed an impediment to the Roanoke River’s flow when a portion of the sanitary sewer system just upstream of Wasena Park was redeployed.
“It’s down deeper in the river now so that natural riverbed goes over top of it,” said Pugh, who was part of that project, a portion of the larger flood reduction work done at the time.
Fish passage, particularly for the endangered logperch, was one of the motivations for the work in Wasena that also included modification of the low water bridge just downstream.
Both projects “were geared toward increasing the ecosystem of the Roanoke River and make it so fish and other wildlife could make its way throughout the river and were not confined,” Pugh said.
Other nonpiscine types not likely to favor such obstacles to free passage include the admirals of the ever-growing flotillas of river watercraft and tubes.
Should discussion of Mason Mill dam ever reach flood stage, many interested parties will be involved, not the least of whom will be those who figure out where the money’s coming from if such removal is agreed on.
It would all start with the Army Corps of Engineers, which holds federal jurisdiction over these projects.
“Dam removal would take a permit from the Department of Army and that would go through the Corps of Engineers,” said Jennifer Frye, section chief of the Western Virginia Regulatory Section of the Corps’ Norfolk District, from her office in Roanoke.
Frye explained how that would work.
The first step would involve the dam’s owner, in this case the city, applying for the permit. Next, a group that would include federal, state and local officials, as well as private citizens or other interested parties, would convene for a site examination.
Public interest would be determined, and factors such as historical significance and environmental impact weighed. Safety is always a concern, that being one of the motivating influences on recent dam removals on the Maury River in Lexington and the Pigg River in Rocky Mount.
The wishes of the citizenry at large are considered. Certain constituencies favor dam retention for scenic or other reasons, Frye pointed out.
All this takes place by authority of two federal laws, Section 404 of the Clean Water Act and Section 10 of the Clean Rivers and Harbors Act. Section 404 addresses the “temporary impact of deconstruction” such as the inevitable introduction of fill material into the waterway. Section 10 involves navigation of the waterway.
“Any activities in, over, under, through a Section 10 waterway takes a Department of Army permit,” Frye said.
In short, removal is a highly complex matter.
“So it’s all a process and sometimes it can be lengthy,” she said. “But that is not to say that things can’t be accomplished.”
