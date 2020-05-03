Good sources are hard to find when it comes to questions about long-ago events and the supernatural.
What follows is a good question. The source for the answer is equal to the task.
Q: There was a house at the corner of 10th Street and Staunton Avenue that was torn down a while ago that I understood once had a door in its basement leading to an underground tunnel used as a getaway by escaped slaves. The house was also said to be haunted. Can any light be shed on the history of this house?
Trina,
Roanoke
A: Said dwelling was cleared when 10th Street was widened, according to Reginald Shareef, whose credentials are impeccable and extensive.
More on the house in a bit. First, for those who do not know him as a distinguished Radford University political science and public policy professor, who earned a Ph.D. from Virginia Tech, and fellow Roanoke-born, allow him to begin introductions.
“When I was born on April 15, 1951, in Burrell Hospital, we lived in the 900 Block of Staunton Avenue (probably six houses from the house you reference),” he replied safely from email distance. “We later moved to 13th Street N.W., three blocks from 10th and Staunton.”
Detailed memories followed. Walking to and from school at Lucy Addison High, he passed the house at 10th and Staunton countless times for the three years beginning in 1966.
Even though his family had moved, Shareef remained close to the Staunton Avenue crowd.
“I remained lifelong friends with families (the Hunts/Roseboro/Davis families) that lived in the 700/800/900 block of Staunton.”
His own family connections to the area persist.
“Even today, my 95-year old mother-in-law lives [in the neighborhood] and when I come from my home in SW Roanoke, I turn off of 10th Street at the corner of Staunton Avenue.”
With all that said, he doubts veracity of connection between the lost house at the corner with those fleeing bondage via the renowned Underground Railroad.
“I have never heard even of a rumor or folktale or anything else about that house was a cultural artifact — or any house in this area — being a station on the Underground Railroad.”
For more information on the general topic of those who risked lives in escaping slavery and others who assisted them, he referenced historical sites such as the Peter Mott house in Lawnside, New Jersey, a haven on the Underground Railroad and now a museum maintained by the local historical society.
More about the site is at http://www.petermotthouse.org/museum.html.
“If that house on Staunton had been used as a way station on the Underground Railroad it would have long ago been documented.”
As one last buttress for his argument, Shareef offered evidence of a less scholarly nature but no less legitimate quality.
“I had siblings who were eight and nine years older — in addition to cousins — who lived in the 900 block of Staunton when I was born. They were into everything, and if there had been any type of underground passage, they would have found it or told their younger siblings about the rumor.”
He listed some of his contemporaries of the younger generation.
“The guys I grew up with including (Snooky and Stuffy Hunt/Stanley Roseboro/James “Bear” Davis) were adventurous guys to say the least. They all had older brothers the same age as my brother. If there was anything about underground passages in that house, we would have explored. Believe me!”
With that being the last word on that topic, other recommended reading and listening is available in Shareef’s 1996 volume “The Roanoke Valley’s African American Heritage: A Pictorial History” and an extensive 2006 interview at the Gainsboro Library he sat for concerning his many recollections of that neighborhood. Find that here http://www.virginiaroom.org/digital/document/ShareefReginald.
Details on all the rest of his work is at his curriculum vitae on his Radford University page.
He stays away from discussion of the supernatural there too.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.