Q: We have a nice little park in our neighborhood called Triangle Park and it has been kept in tip-top shape thanks to the efforts of the guys at Roanoke City Jail. Lately the park hasn’t looked so good and someone else comes occasionally to mow. What happened to our guys? We want them to come back.
Mary Linn
Roanoke
A: One of the ways inmates in the city jail have been assigned to discharge their debt to society is to serve on public service work details.
Among the factors that support such jail trusty work details is the availability of paid supervisory personnel. That is in short supply now, according to spokeswoman Kristen Borak of the city sheriff’s office.
“A vast majority of law enforcement agencies throughout the country are currently understaffed and the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is not exempt,” she wrote in an email.
The shortfall at the jail is nine positions. The pipeline at what is known as the basic jailer academy contains 18 candidates still in training, she wrote.
In other words, these aspirants may be on the way, but like an inadequately cooked souffle, they have not risen to the occasion as yet.
Doing the arithmetic, if half the candidates pan out from the training and are put to work in the jail, then staff is back to full strength. Would that indicate adequate supervisory manpower to take work crews out in public?
The answer is not that simple.
“There is no magic number that would be required for the outside work crews to be more active,” she wrote. “But there does need to be more staff than we currently employ.”
Assuming adequate strength in numbers of jailers, two details of convict workers could deploy.
“If we were staffed to allow for the crews to go out, there is normally one male work crew as well as a female work crew.”
One duty for outside inmate work details is to supplement the labors of the city’s public works department.
“If there is a need for attention on city property, the inmate work crew can assist if necessary.”
The good deeds these societal debtors have performed in the city historically include work for nonprofit organizations. Two examples are Angels of Assisi and Big Brothers Big Sisters, Borak wrote.
Angels operates the largest private animal shelter in the Roanoke Valley. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a volunteer mentoring organization for at-risk youth.
Work details out in public are not the extent of the inmate worker program. Inside crews handle aspects of jail, courthouse and facility grounds upkeep.
Inmates have kept things clean in the city in more ways than collecting litter and sweeping out common areas of the jail. They also deploy to wash city vehicles.
“This work crew washed over 2,700 cars over the last year,” Borak wrote.
Inmate work details often have been popular with taxpayers. For instance, Bedford County resident Ethel Noell detailed her support for an inmate work program for nonviolent nonfelon offenders with a 2012 email to the sheriff’s office.
So thrilled was she with cleanup efforts near where she lived that she pledged to provide fast food lunches for workers and supervisors if notified in advance they would be working there, according to a newspaper story about the program.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
