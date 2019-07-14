Now for a pop question.
More specifically, the query deals with the origins of a particular bottle that once contained a carbonated beverage.
Q: I have an old soda pop bottle that says Suburban Club, Roanoke, Virginia on it. What can you tell me about it?
John Griffin
Troutville
A: The bottle may have some value among glass vessel collectors. One was found for sale at $18 on PicClick, an online site for collectibles.
Continuing the search from a link at that website, other listings were found for Suburban Club products in a variety of flavors and — based on appearance in the photographs — vintages, also. One empty (“used” in the vernacular) bottle was selling for $14.99.
Another bottle that had apparently not been “used” that contained 10 ounces of orange liquid, presumably orange soda, was going for $13.99.
One more link led to another vintage Suburban Club bottle for sale, this one for $9.99. It had a different look than the others and was labeled as being bottled in Wichita, Kansas.
The history of Suburban Club has been hard to track down. There are connections to both Wichita and Baltimore.
At the website killduffs.com among a collection of historic Baltimore photographs there is one of the Suburban Club bottling plant with its 1931 address given as Robb and 25th streets.
The photograph itself appears to be more modern than the 1930s, based on the post-World War II automobiles parked in front of the facility.
According to the picture caption (the page says it was last updated in 2015) the building is on Patterson Park Avenue.
The building “is no longer used to make sodas, but the complex is still used for other purposes,” the caption reads.
With thanks to Michael Donnelly at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, a bit of company history was found in a Baltimore Sun newspaper business article from 1965.
Suburban was founded in 1921 by Joseph Lapides. The company was said to have made a number of important bottling innovations, including a 12-ounce bottle.
The 1965 story was reporting the closing of a deal in which the company was bought by publicly traded Allegheny Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. for $5.5 million.
As a result of the sale, Baltimore-based Allegheny was reported to be one of the two largest Pepsi bottlers in the in the country.
John Griffin, who posed the question for this column, acquired his bottle from a friend in Roanoke. Coincidentally, Griffin says he lived in the Baltimore area for three decades before returning to the Roanoke Valley.
“The 10-ounce bottle is clear,” he said by telephone last week. “At the very top, right down from the cap, it has an inch and a half space and it’s textured so that you can hold onto it well, I’d say so you could pull it out of the cooler.”
Aside from the name of the drink, there is other writing displayed.
“At the very bottom it has Roanoke on top and Virginia on the bottom.”
Even with the help of Edwina Parks at the Virginia Room of Roanoke’s main public library, additional information about Suburban Club was elusive.
“City directories back to 1920 did not list a supplier of this product, although local bottling companies or beverage distributors may possibly have carried the product at some point in time. We have no way of verifying if that was the case,” Parks wrote in an email.
Both of us found a reference from a blogger that indicated the Suburban Club brand had been absorbed by Pepsi at some point. That has not been confirmed at this end.
At least to the modern taste bud, two of the more popular Suburban flavors were Almond Smash and Golden Ginger Ale.
Phyllis Fultz White sent a 2016 message via Facebook to PepsiCo with a special request.
“It is my understanding that you own the recipes for Suburban Club Golden Gingerale and Almond Smash,” she wrote. “If this is true, I am asking you, as a long time customer of Pepsi products, to please bring these two sodas back. I love Golden Gingerale.”
She closed with a strong opinion.
“Those of us who remember Golden Gingerale know what real gingerale tastes like and nothing on the market today comes anywhere near it.”
Calls to the Pepsi bottler on Lee Highway in Hollins were not returned by deadline.
A conversationalist at Yahoo Answers agreed with the Facebook poster.
“The Suburban Club Golden Ginger Ale was the Ginger Ale with a bite, and my absolute favorite of ANY soda. If I could find it, I’d make the trip from Tampa to Baltimore, just to stock up on the stuff.”
It is unclear how long Suburban Club was in business, but a 1948 listing in “The Official Gazette of the United States Patent Office” trademark applications was Suburban Club Carbonated Beverage Co. Inc., Baltimore, Maryland.
Bloggers reported that 3-liter bottles of Almond Smash were available at Mars supermarkets in the Baltimore area.
Mars closed its stores in the summer of 2016, according to a report in the Baltimore Sun.
The story said the family owned chain that opened in the 1940s was being shuttered “laying off hundreds of employees amid declining sales and intense competition.”
