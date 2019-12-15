And he overthrew those cities, and all the plain, and all the inhabitants of the cities, and that which grew upon the ground.
But his wife looked back from behind him, and she became a pillar of salt.
— Genesis 19: 26-27
Did Smyth County’s motherlode of sodium chloride result from another bad decision similar to the Biblical one committed by Lot’s spouse ? We may never know.
Yet as far as the scientific origins of Saltville’s bounty, there was no more meticulous documentarian than chemist Jim Glanville .
Should you be interested in the archaeological or historical record of the larger region he dubbed “Holstonia,” Glanville was your guy. Born in London, England in 1941, and naturalized an American citizen, Glanville was a scholar in the classic cross-curricular sense.
A professionally trained chemist in both business and higher education worlds, Glanville — who died just after Thanksgiving — had a third career as an extensively published historian.
Blacksburg resident Glanville’s wide-ranging interests included Saltville. His opinion piece on the closing of the Olin Mill there, titled “Did Olin Tell the Whole Story,” ran in The Roanoke Times on July 29, 1970.
His last column, published Nov. 20 by the Montgomery News-Messenger, discussed the pre-Revolutionary War “Fort Gower Resolves,” a document that was penned near present-day Hockingport, Ohio, on Nov. 5, 1774, by officers in colonial Gov. Lord Dunmore’s army.
Those fighting men advocated a vote for a “powerful Declaration of American rights … ”
As hard-nosed, far-ranging Virginia frontiersmen , they were not fond of weak-nerved or impotent political discourse. If you plan to challenge the King of England, it behooves you to back it up with firepower.
The Virginians claimed they could field a force that “could march and shoot with any in the known World.” Further, the document implied they would be happy to take aim at the redcoats for the “Honor and Advantage of America.”
Although the officers opened with the customary declaration of allegiance to King George III, there was a decided edge to their writing.
Tensions were growing, but no war immediately ensued. Even so, it sounded like these roughnecks would’ve loved to kick one off.
The officers’ sentiments were published a month later, Dec. 22, in the Virginia Gazette and widely reprinted thereafter, Glanville wrote.
By March 1775, the Marquis of Rockingham was quoting reports about the Resolves declaration in the House of Lords.
The upshot, Glanville reported, was that the grandees among the planter class of eastern Virginia began to believe a war of rebellion could be won. Why? Because they knew Colonial backwoodsman who could shoot quick and straight and were deft with knife and hatchet were not to be trifled with.
Quoting a letter that February from Richard Henry Lee to his brother Arthur Lee in London, Glanville supported his thesis.
Lee opined the colony’s “six frontier Counties can produce 6,000 of these Men who from their amazing hardihood, their method of living in the woods for so long without carrying provisions, the exceeding quickness with which they can march to distant parts, and above all, the dexterity to which they have arrived in the use of the Rifle Gun.”
Football coaches call guys like that “competitors.” You could use the same term for Glanville, who was never shy about tweaking the noses of other historians who missed a point about something.
On the topic of competitors, those present when the Resolves were written were an all-star assembly of leaders including Andrew Lewis, William Campbell, George Rogers Clark, Daniel Morgan and Adam Stephen.
Glanville, who is survived by his wife Deena Flinchum and two children from a previous marriage, leaves behind a tremendous body of work. For the most part it was assembled in a remarkably short period of time, after Glanville retired as an emeritus associate professor of chemistry from Virginia Tech in 2004.
Included with his collected works is a 73-page “experimental, permanently-in-progress, bibliography and commentary.” The index is intended as a citation source for the region.
Incidentally, he defined Holstonia as the ribbon of territory straddling the Virginia-Tennessee line and following the Southwestern Virginia valley and ridge topography defined by the valleys of the Holston River and its tributaries.
Beyond history, geology, and archaeology, Glanville wrote 35 professional chemistry publications, a chemistry textbook and held five patents. He lectured extensively long after he parted with his students in the chem lab.
Those are his words about the Resolves on a new Ohio historical marker that was dedicated during a ceremony attended by Glanville in early November.
A gifted conversationalist and storyteller, he was generous of spirit and deed. To be sure, he was, as they say, worth his salt.
I miss him already.
