The mission of gathering the history of health care in the Roanoke Valley region took a healthy step forward over two days last week.
Carilion Clinic’s Healthstorian, a mobile recording studio, was at the Burrell Center on McDowell Avenue Northwest in Roanoke with researchers interviewing, recording and curating the oral history of old Burrell Memorial Hospital.
A parallel project involves recording the heritage of medical care for the city’s and region’s African American community once served by the old hospital.
The object of the researchers included former Burrell personnel as well as those who were patients or had other connections there. Stories collected by the interviews will be made available to the public through an upcoming series of podcasts and written transcripts.
“It went great,” said Dr. David Trinkle, who is spearheading the effort for Carilion.
The Healthstorian is a glorified camper that carries interviewers and the necessary equipment to the neighborhoods where their subjects live, or once did. A similar session for Roanoke’s Southeast neighborhood was held earlier this summer.
Other parts of the valley will be covered as the project continues. As the Burrell part of the effort advances, other interview sessions could be staged at the Gainsboro branch of the Roanoke Public Library, Trinkle said.
Trinkle and Carilion surgery resident Dr. Katie Howe handled the interviews. Howe is a former high school history teacher with a particular interest in Burrell Hospital’s surgical history. Working with her is Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine student Tom Liu.
Former nurses at the hospital, administrators of Burrell’s successor institutions, and people from the surrounding neighborhood related their recollections.
“We took a bunch of pictures, and we got enough for about 10-12 podcasts we’re putting together,” Trinkle said.
Interviewees offered a range of perspectives on the hospital and the community.
“We interviewed four nurses who graduated with the first class from the nursing school for Burrell Memorial from the original class of 1960,” Trinkle said. “There was also a fifth we talked to who graduated a couple of years later.”
Other voices came from outside the building.
“One of the people who stopped by was one of the neighbors who knew some of the doctors at the hospital,” he said.
Also included were talks with administrators of the building’s current occupant, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare. They were CEO Debbie Bonniwell; and CCO Tamara Starnes.
Another of those interviewed was Dr. Al Hagy Sr., a former Burrell administrator now retired.
One more on hand to meet and talk to those connected with the facility was Jordan Bell, who has his own independent oral history project plans for a documentary film in production.
After Burrell closed as a general hospital, the building perched high on McDowell Avenue in northwest Roanoke had subsequent incarnations as a mental health facility, a home for adults and a skilled nursing and intermediate care facility.
Carilion Clinic’s Nathaniel Bishop was the administrator for the intermediate care facility. More recently, he served as president of Carilion Jefferson College of Health Sciences before it was absorbed by Radford University earlier this summer.
Now that he’s in another senior position with Carilion, he has taken a leading role with the Burrell research project and was on hand for last week’s sessions.
He started at Burrell in 1997 after it had transitioned to skilled nursing and intermediate care, and Bishop retains great affection for the institution and all its missions. Such is apparent in a visit to his new office on the top floor of one of the buildings in the Carilion complex on south Jefferson Street.
Framed photographs are arranged vertically on the wall to the right of his inside office door. The photo arranged at the top of the stack is the original Victorian-style Burrell hospital building. The other two pictures are of the newer brick facility that still stands.
The more recent of the two modern photos pictured Burrell’s look when Bishop oversaw the shuttering of the intermediate care facility in advance of the transition to its most recent mission of mental health care.
He makes sure his office guests take note of the pictures and their significance.
“There is a lot of history in those buildings,” he said. “They all are important to me. My brother Raymond was born in the old hospital. I had surgery as a child in the newer hospital. Then I was an administrator of the building in the last picture.”
The Oral History of Health Program, the formal title, is a collaboration of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Radford University Carilion, Carilion Clinic, the Virginia Tech Library System and Roanoke City Library.
