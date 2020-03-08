Lessons learned while satisfying the public’s curiosity: One answer often spawns another question.
In this case, a previous report on an old dam spawned a query related to fish and their safe passage upstream.
Q: Growing up in Danville, I crossed the Union Street Bridge over the Dan River every day going to junior and senior high school. Just immediately upstream from the bridge is a dam and in the middle of the dam is a very impressive concrete fish ladder of classic stairstep design between thick concrete retaining walls. I know fish ladders were built back in the day to preserve commercial interests with fish spawning from the ocean, shad being one example, but this seems like a very long spawn for any ocean/sound fish.
Wilson Rankin
Radford
A: The Union Street low-head dam was built to provide a water source for the once mighty and now shuttered textile manufacturer Dan River Mills, according to city director of public works Richard Drazenovich.
Dan River Power and Manufacturing Co. built the dam between 1882 and 1883, according to a report on the city’s five dams Drazenovich provided. That company merged with the Riverside Cotton Mills in 1909 to form Dan River Mills, according to dates noted by Timothy Minchin in his history of the mill in Encyclopedia Virginia.
The dam is no longer in use.
Which brings us to the built-in ladder (as indeed it is), a structure now “in bad shape” according to Drazenovich. Not that that makes a whole lot of difference.
The ladder “is, for all practical purposes, completely useless,” said Scott Smith of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
Not just now does this ladder fail in its original purpose, apparently it never worked the way it was intended.
John Waldman, a Queens College biology professor, was part of a team that produced a 2012 study of anadromous fish restoration projects on Atlantic Coast rivers Susquehanna, Connecticut and Merrimack. Anadromous fish are those that spawn in fresh water, migrate to the ocean, then return.
The focus of the Waldman study was the fate of such coveted fish as Atlantic salmon, American shad and river herring.
What they discovered doused more than a century’s worth of good intentions and wishful thinking with ice cold water.
“What we found was grimmer than we expected,” Waldman wrote in a follow-up piece for Yale Environment 360, a publication of that university’s department of forestry and environmental studies. “For one species, American shad, less than 3% of the fish made it past all the dams in these rivers to their historical spawning reaches.”
Results for other anadromous species were “nearly as bad.”
The problem with these spawning migrations was that having to pass one or more dams in their travels, few fish climbed the ladders successfully and none were able to make the return journey to saltwater, thus diminishing future breeding populations, the study reported.
“That type of fish ladder was developed for salmon and they do just fine with it,” said the VGIF’s Smith. “That’s out west. Just about every species we have here don’t do that. The fishways here do almost nothing.”
The Waldman study found that migrating fish arrived in ever-decreasing numbers at each stop through a series of dams on one river.
One such system is on the Dan with two large dams at Kerr Reservoir and Lake Gaston downstream from Danville. If you were a shad seeing those monster impediments looming ahead, you’d quit, too.
The problem of dams interfering with migrating fish has been known at least as far back as Colonial times.
Dr. Thomas Walker talked about the dam problem in blocking spawning fish in his 1750 journal of his travels from Albemarle County to Cumberland Gap.
Walker described the “Avarice” of mill owners whose facilities blocked these fish, according to an article about fish passage and dam removal.
Dam removal has turned into something of a movement nationally, but we and our anadromous friends should not gain a great deal of comfort from that.
Waldman reported that a “hydropower boom is occurring worldwide.” On the Amazon alone, something like 30 such projects are planned or in progress.
Waldman’s sobering conclusion for the U.S.: “Electric utility companies have nearly de facto sovereignty over migratory fish on these rivers, with the installation of fishways providing legal but largely ineffectual mitigation for their operations.”
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
