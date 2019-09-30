The pilgrim was not far removed from jail when he arrived at a place he certainly viewed as a subdivision of paradise.
The legal inventory of Mark Evans’ worldly possessions upon his death several years later suggested the difficulty of the journey to what would be his final resting place: horse and saddle; a bed; assorted tools — plow, augers, axes, scythes, cutting knife; a candlestick.
“All were things that could have been packed on a horse,” historian Clare White wrote in “Roanoke: 1740-1982.”
The roads Evans and his friends from Pennsylvania used to make their journey to the Roanoke Valley, well, there were no roads. The only thoroughfares through the Shenandoah Valley south and eventually here were those trails carved by wildlife and the natives who hunted them.
That trip was the essence of traveling light.
“The inventory of the personal property is interesting,” noted F.B. Kegley, “because it shows the equipment of perhaps the most well-to-do man in the community.”
Fresh out of jail in Maryland on a trumped up tax debt charge, Mark Evans was a man of substance when he arrived here sometime after 1740, a wealthy man when he died in the winter of 1747-48, the owner of more than 1,900 handpicked acres. Evans’ king’s grant estate amounted to what could be the best real estate bargain ever in this valley.
The property with its two great sweetwater springs more or less paralleled the route now traced by Interstate 581. Part of that tract has again come to public attention as a result of a proposal by North Carolina-based Pavilion Development Co. to initiate a project on about 128 acres of it.
A central portion of the proposed development includes the largest of the two springs and corresponding pond roughly across the interstate from the most recent Valley View Mall interchange. The development has come to be called the Evans Spring project.
Rupert Cutler is already on record with his Aug. 31 Roanoke Times proposal for the spring area to be donated by the developer to the city for a park and educational nature center.
Another proposal that would seem to dovetail with the Cutler idea is one suggested by another esteemed citizen, Bob Kinsey: to include some sort of historic memorial to Evans and contemporary Tasker Tosh, the valley’s first two prominent citizens.
Perhaps it is a matter of taste in viewsheds and resources whether Evans or Tosh claimed the best king’s grant property. Tosh took the 200 acres of Roanoke River bottomland west from the bend in the river at the base of Mill Mountain where Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital stands now. The Tosh tract also included the critically strategic north-south ford where the Franklin Road bridge is now.
The Evans holdings included the Barrens, land previously cleared by Indians for hunting, and a separate 80-plus acre tract across the river from the Tosh property at the foot of Mill Mountain encompassing Crystal Spring. Two other farms known as the Naked Farm and Cedar Spring Farm were part of the Evans holdings.
According to historian Helen Prillaman, Evans was believed to have been buried on land included with the mill developed near Crystal Spring.
Which brings us back to history buff Kinsey, whose family once owned a dairy farm that was part of the Evans property north of downtown. The Kinsey home place now serves as local headquarters for the HVAC dealership at 2303 Trane Drive N.W.
Close by on the part of the farm that later became Countryside Golf Course, the property is owned by the city. There is an old but undocumented cemetery on that land, said Kinsey, who saw it when the family lived there. The graveyard was decrepit even then and identification attempts through legal document searches by Kinsey’s father yielded no results.
A reporter walked the land several winters ago in search of those graves, an effort that was also fruitless.
Recently, Kinsey made an interesting discovery in Malcolm’s Atlas of Roanoke County, whose second edition published in 2005. There on p. 18, where the old Kinsey property is found, marked in blue ink, is what is identified as the site for the Jonathan Tosh cemetery.
He was Tasker Tosh’s son.
Tom Klatka of the state Department of Historic Resources led a team that compiled an inventory of Roanoke County’s family and community cemeteries in 2000. Klatka said last week that he had a copy of the Malcolm atlas when compiling the graveyard list and went to the marked location but could find nothing.
The search may resume anew because Kinsey says he knows where the graves are and is willing to help.
Meanwhile, a new question arises. If the lost cemetery does exist, why is one or more Toshes buried on what was Evans land?
Maybe one day a historical marker there will explain it.
If you've been wondering about something, call "What's on Your Mind?" at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com.
