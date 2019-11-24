Always at the service of readers, the following is a two-for-one deal.
The first query follows recent reporting in this column on the long-shuttered Daleville College, a private school that functioned on both sides of the turn of the 20th century — at times as primary school, secondary school and institution of higher learning.
Q: My grandmother Anna King Groseclose graduated from Daleville College in 1919.
Is Bridgewater College a good source of information on Daleville College?
Ellen Rexrode
A: Both colleges share affiliation with the Church of the Brethren, and when Daleville closed in 1933, it was absorbed by Bridgewater. So, yes, ample research materials on Daleville are available at Bridgewater.
Just not right now.
Stephanie Gardner, Bridgewater’s research librarian, explains.
“This is a busy time for us and the special collections are actually closed now temporarily while we move from the temporary location where we have been for about a year and a half to the multimillion dollar facility at the new John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons,” she said. “We are moving the entire collection there.”
Billed as a “next-generation library” at the website for the college’s Alexander Mack Memorial Library, the Commons will be “a workshop for learning” in which the college community “will create, explore, learn and communicate in flexible study spaces outfitted with the latest in technology.”
The new facility will be an expansion and renovation of the existing library. The many features of the new facility are detailed at the library website.
As for the special collections, Gardner said there is plenty of material dealing with Daleville to examine.
“I am very excited that our special collections will be going into a new home where they will continue to be very well preserved,” she said. “We’ll have room where researchers can come in and use materials and work with the collections as we preserve them.”
Other than after the first of the year, no specific opening date has been announced pending completion of the construction.
Readers may monitor this work themselves with a webcam link at https://www.bridgewater.edu/learningcommons that refreshes every 10 minutes.
“I am also the archivist for the Daleville College archives and we enjoy sharing its history,” Gardner said. “We have researchers here and share Daleville College history through college publications. There have been books written and we also have some of their archives, as well as photographs from the college.”
Donors have contributed to the collection with additional Daleville artifacts. There are also old registrar records, she said.
To access these registrar files, one must go through an application process in place to protect the privacy of those listed and their families.
To take a look at anything in special collections after everything is settled in the new facility, an appointment is necessary. Call Gardner at (540) 828-8018 or email her at sgardner@bridgewater.edu.
Another sort of deep reflection is part of the second question.
Joe Davis, who said he and his wife had returned to Roanoke after an absence of 47 years to retire, called to ask about Highland Park.
“My grandmother lived close to it when I was young and we used to visit it,” he said. “There were park benches everywhere. My grandmother would sit and feed squirrels and what have you. My wife and I like to take our dog there to walk and occasionally we bring a book and want to read, but there are virtually no park benches in the park itself.”
Inquiries about a lack of seating to various city offices were unproductive, he indicated.
The same question was posed to city parks and recreation director Michael Clark, who reported that no benches had been removed from Highland Park during his tenure.
“Highland is one of our oldest parks, which is not to say that benches were not taken out at some point, just that I am not aware of it since I’ve been here.”
Typically, the department will position seating near “active amenities” such as children’s playgrounds. That is the case at Highland, Clark said.
“There are benches at the top of the hill where the athletic field is, there is a cement pad that folks have used as an impromptu skate park where there are benches, there are benches at the playground and at the dog park. There are also benches in the gazebo over by the Gish House.”
What is unavailable is the sort of randomly placed seating one might think of in terms of quiet reflection or for purposes of reading great literature.
Given sufficient demand, the lack of such seating could change.
“It is something we could certainly look into to install,” he said, citing the example of randomly spaced benches on the greenway.
Call the rec department office at 853-2236 or email parksrec@roanokeva.gov to discuss additional seating in city parks.
“We’re happy to talk to them,” Clark said.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.