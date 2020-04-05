Inquiry continues into a couple of familiar topics of interest: Botetourt County and railroading.
Q: What is known of the history of Nace?
Mary Anne Rader Obenshain
Troutville
A: The one-time whistle stop of the old Shenandoah Valley Railroad, which became part of the Norfolk & Western, is north of Troutville and just up the hill from U.S. 11.
The town was once known as Houston, but that name was changed when the post office opened in the town. Jack Rader, who grew up near there and still lives close by, has done some research on the county and believes the name change came about in order to avoid confusion with other localities of the same name.
That makes sense even if it is unlikely anybody would confuse the Virginia burg with the one in Texas.
In any event, an interest in history is common among Rader family members. Today’s questioner is related to Jack Rader and has penned a history of Troutville, hence her interest in the neighboring community.
The book, co-written by Rosa Leigh Hamilton Goad, is available at Troutville Grocery and Goods, formerly known as Thriftway.
Jack Rader was out of town when contacted by telephone and did not have all his research materials at hand. Sons John and David rendered additional assistance for this project.
Another reason Nace history struck the original questioner’s fancy was that she also was related to the namesake for the unincorporated Botetourt County village — if you can call it that.
“There’s not much there now,” said Latane Brugh, whose family also has deep Botetourt roots.
The old general store and combined post office near the tracks in what had been the business district of Nace still stands, albeit with uncertain steadiness now that it has been long since abandoned. Gone now are the post office, N&W depot and canning factory that had been close by.
The post office that hastened the end to the Houston address was opened in 1896 and closed in 1964, according to a listing maintained by postal historian Jim Forte. It is uncertain whether the closing year for the Nace post office coincided with the year the structure was torn down.
Getting back to the town’s first name, that came from an iron mining operation up the mountain from there. Artifacts of the mine are still scattered at the site, Jack Rader said.
Houston Mine was a property of Tredegar Iron Works of Richmond, at one time one of the largest manufacturing facilities in the South. The company provided ordnance to the Confederacy and helped further the statewide railroad building boom after the Civil War.
An affiliated business of the mine was Crozier Iron & Steel in Roanoke, which provided materials for the N&W in its early days during the late 19th century. The connection was noted by Stephen Nassar Sr. in his “Life Along Back and Looneys Mill Creeks: The Lithia and Mill Creek Section of Botetourt County,” one of the volumes in Jack Rader’s collection.
The owner of the Iron Works was Joseph Anderson, who was born in 1816 in Botetourt County at Walnut Hill, according to the biography written by Alan Bromberg at Encyclopedia Virginia.
As for the name Nace, that was in honor of George Washington Fayette Nace, a prominent local farmer born Feb. 1, 1822, and died Aug. 19, 1890, according to Nassar.
The depot served both the mine and nearby businesses. A short-line connector track went up to the mine.
“My dad ran a store there on Route 11 and he used to get freight there to stock the store,” Latane Brugh said. “We used to go up there and haul whatever came in on the train back down to the store.”
The Brughs had other business in Nace.
“My dad and another cousin had the tomato canning factory there,” Brugh said.
Jack Rader’s father owned another canning factory not far away.
“There were canning factories all over the county at one time,” Mary Anne Obenshain said.
Exactly when the train station was built is unclear. It was abandoned and demolished in the 1960s, according to those interviewed for this account.
Speaking of damages, there appears to have been some near there when the Southbound Extra 2012 derailed May 20, 1934. The wreck was referenced in the online archives of the Norfolk & Western Historical Society. Little more detail was offered there and subsequent research came up empty.
Behind the Nace business district was a large orchard run by the Price family.
One of the by-products of this research was a picture of a postcard for sale. The card depicted Luray Caverns and was addressed to Miss Fannie Phillips of Cleveland, Oh.
“Had a fine time here. Wish you could have been with us,” wrote Mrs. H.L. Lemon.
The postmark read Aug. 25, 1910, Nace, Va.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
